Diablo 4 Season 2 The Galvanic Saint loot table

The Galvanic Saint is one of the newer bosses that players will encounter in Diablo 4 Season 2. He is available in both the seasonal and eternal realms. The decision to add multiple bosses to the game comes after players complained of little to no content in the endgame stages. With the addition of these bosses, fans will have a lot on their hands with respect to challenging content.

As of now, it's unclear how The Galvanic Saint is tied to the lore of Diablo 4. With that said, here's a list of the uniques that players will be able to acquire from this boss fight.

All Diablo 4 Season 2 uniques that Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint drops

Unlike Duriel, The Galvanic Saint won't drop uber uniques in Diablo 4. However, he does drop an interesting set of unique weapons and armor pieces, should you manage to defeat him successfully.

Like with the other bosses, you will be able to face The Galvanic Saint in World Tier 3, but to get the uniques, you will have to defeat him in World Tier 4.

With that said, here's a list of all the uniques that he drops in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Uniques

General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Penitent Greaves Ramaladni's Magnum Opus Insatiable Fury Blood Artisan's Cuirass Word of Hakan Staff of Lam Essen Rage of Harrogath Hunter's Zenith Howl from Below Grasp of Shadow Iceheart Brais Ancient's Oath Waxing Gibbous Greaves from the Empty Tomb Windforce Gloves of the Illuminator Battle Trance The Butcher's Cleaver The Butcher's Cleaver

How to summon and defeat The Galvanic Saint in Diablo 4 Season 2

To summon The Galvanic Saint, you will have to spend an extensive amount of time farming Helltides. Whenever there's an active Helltide in the area, you will be able to clear enemies and earn a special currency known as Abberant Cinders. Using this currency, you will be able to open chests that are available during Helltides only. These chests are known as Tortured Offerings.

When you open these chests, there's a chance you will acquire a currency known as Living Steel. This is the currency that you will need to summon The Galvanic Saint in Diablo 4 Season 2. Once you've summoned the boss in World Tier 4, you will have to defeat him. Considering that this boss is yet to go live in the game, it's hard to say what kind of attacks he will have.

However, AoE attacks will be a part of his arsenal, so keep an eye on the ground and move out of the way whenever you see any part of the ground highlighted. Based on his name, there's a very high chance that he will deal Lightning and Shock damage, so make sure to stock up on elixirs that help you resist these attacks.