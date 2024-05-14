5 strongest builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn should offer an interesting season of content. There were massive changes in the patch notes, with some classes coming out stronger than others. This isn’t an in-depth build guide for the five classes, but it offers ideas for players to get started if they’re looking to play something noteworthy for the upcoming season.

Powerful builds to play in Diablo 4 Season 4

1) Blight Minions (Necromancer)

Possibly the strongest build this season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Necromancers are easily the best class in Diablo 4 Season 4 right now, and while you have plenty of builds to choose from, it was either Blight Minions or Plagued Minions, and I have always felt stronger about Blight Minion builds. This build combines the damage and power of a Shadow Necro and Minion Necro build into one place.

Using Corpse Tendrils, Blight, Decrepify, Corpse Explosion, and of course, a swarm of skeletons, this build will see players through until the end. You can easily start off as a Minion Necro right now, thanks to the Seasonal Journey gear. If you want to be the strongest player around, this is the path to walk in Diablo 4 Season 4.

2) Werewolf Tornado (Druid)

Werenados are serious business (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Some players don’t want to rely on a wave of minions to do their dirty work, and that’s perfectly fine. In this case, why not try being an evil-demolishing machine as the Werewolf Tornado build in Diablo 4 Season 4? This build does require a unique, the Tempest Roar, which turns Storm Skills into Werewolf skills. That gives unparalleled synergy going into late-game content.

You only need one Storm skill in this case: Tornado. You do have some allies though, in Ravens and Wolves, but they aren’t quite as potent and terrifying as an army of skeletons. If you want a fast, intensely hard-hitting build, and to flood the world in Tornados, I recommend this loadout.

3) Ball Lightning (Sorcerer)

Unlimited...Power...!! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Thanks to Gravitational Aspect, a Sorcerer’s Ball Lightning orbits around them after it’s cast. That’s part of what makes this Diablo 4 Season 4 build so fun. Combine it with Mage-Lord’s Aspect, because you’re going to be in the thick of things - so having way more damage reduction is going to be key.

The whole idea is to keep that Ball Lightning orb floating while using a variety of defensive spells (Ice Armor, Flame Shield, Teleport) to keep alive. It also uses Ice Blades to apply the Vulnerable stat - which synergizes perfectly with Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop.

4) Barrage (Rogue)

Barrage is such a fun ability in Diablo 4, and Season 4 is probably as close as we’ll get to it feeling like the same killing machine players were in Diablo 3. Whether a single prey (close-range) or waves of minions (long-range), you can use this skill, alongside Poison Imbuement to demolish any target.

It’s also incredibly easy to play - but to get the most out of it, you have to master being able to seamlessly transition from short to long-range combat. Most of your primary abilities are movement/concealment based: Dash, Concealment, Smoke Grenade. You also have Heartseeker for serious damage against one target.

5) Dust Devil (Barbarian)

Just take a glimpse at all of that pure, wonderful, chaos (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and YouTube/@RageGamingVideos)

It’s probably not a surprise to see Dust Devil Barbarian on the list - it’s one of the loadouts touted in the Seasonal Journey for Diablo 4 Season 4. You’ve probably seen trailers and teasers for Season 4, where the screen is simply flooded in Dust Devil Whirlwinds, and that’s what you’ll get here. Lots of powerful AOE damage, and a Barbarian Double Swinging and Leaping to get to new foes looking to be decimated.

Sure, there might be other ways to play Barbarian, but few of them are as fun to play as this. It’s also incredibly strong in both AOE/single-target settings. This is a build that takes advantage of Wrath of the Berserker as well as several other buffs (Rallying Cry, War Cry, Challenging Shout) to grow in strength as well as conjuring a wealth of Dust Devils.

