Diablo 4 Apparition Incursions guide: Mechanics, rewards, and tips

Diablo 4 Season 8 introduced a new seasonal activity, Apparition Incursions. With the return of Belial, the sanctuary faces a new threat. The lord of lies is creating boss apparitions across the map, and our job is to take them down in a limited amount of time.

These incursion events appear regularly across the map, and this article will explain the event mechanics and rewards.

Apparition Incursion mechanics in Diablo 4

Incursion symbol (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Apparition Incursion will have players defeat a bunch of mobs and new bosses to summon Belial. Locations for these incursions are marked on the map, making it easier to find. Simply travel to this location to participate in the event.

After reaching the area, look for a green symbol on the ground. Upon joining the event, a timer with a progress bar will appear on the screen. Players need to spawn an apparition boss before the timer runs out.

Scattered around the area will be eyeballs called Betraying Eye. These eyeballs will spawn monsters when clicked, and are marked with a white symbol on the map. Killing these monsters fills the progress bar.

Once done, the first apparition boss will spawn near the green symbol. Take the boss down to spawn a new symbol and repeat the process. Once the second boss is defeated, Belial will make an appearance as the final boss of the event.

Rewards for completing the Apparition Incursion event

Boss Powers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The event will drop regular loot, but the main attraction is the Boss Powers. Season 8 adds 10 new bosses that can randomly appear during the event. There’s also a chance of getting the boss power after defeating the apparition boss.

Here are the main rewards

Boss Powers (used to gain strong passive effects)

Spectral Ashes (used to upgrade Boss Powers)

Note that the drops aren’t guaranteed, and boss spawns are random. Completing the event also increases Unveiler's Oath reputation, which grants different supply caches and seasonal side quests.

Tips on completing the Apparition Incursion event

The Apparition Incursion event follows a simple gameplay loop. But with the changes introduced in Diablo 4 Season 8, things may get rough.

Here are a few tips for the event:

Join other players to complete events quickly.

Split up to activate more Betraying Eyes and fill the progress bar faster.

