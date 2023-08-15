Diablo 4 Barbarian main weapon stats, explained

With the hordes of mechanics for various classes used in Diablo 4, the game becomes a treasure trove of exploration and experimentation. However, managing their weapons is arguably the most important battle tactic for all the Barbarian mains. Hence, every player using a Barbarian in the action RPG has a specialized main weapon used for combat in Sanctuary.

Season of the Malignant has been going on at its full potential. Although it has not received the reception the developers expected, classes and other mechanics are constantly being tweaked by them to provide an excellent experience to the players.

Diablo 4 Barbarian main weapon stats

Barbarian Skill Tree alongside the Arsenal System (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each Barbarian character in the action RPG can carry and use up to four weapons. However, the Arsenal System of the class allows you to increase your expertise in specific weapons types you tend to use the most. For example, every character in the game has a main weapon. The same goes for the Barbarian characters too.

As mentioned, the Arsenal System allows the Barbarians to increase their expertise in specific weapon types and unlock certain bonus powers. Hence, as you use your main weapon more and more, you will gain the deserving expertise in that weapon type.

Do secondary weapons influence Diablo 4 Barbarian main weapon stats?

The Barbarian is one of the fewest classes in the game that can carry four weapons for combat in the demon-plagued Sanctuary. However, as you use your main weapon in the game, you will notice that its affixes and Aspects are changing. This is due to the presence of your secondary weapons.

The secondary weapons for Barbarians influence the affixes and Aspects of your main weapon. However, it does not change or affect your raw damage output or the DPS. This is a pretty great mechanic as your weapons might be inferior in damage but can possess specific strong characteristics from the new weapons you have found.

Hence, this creates an excellent opportunity for extracting certain Aspects or enrollment of weapon affixes. Although this is quite a fulfilling feature of the Barbarians in Diablo 4, many players are still unsure of this mechanic. Hence, this was everything you had to know about the Barbarian main weapon stats in Diablo 4.