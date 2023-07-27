All Diablo 4 Barbarian Malignant Hearts

Barbarians are your typical big brutes who rely on their immense physical strength to conquer enemies across Sanctuary. In Diablo 4 Season 1, Barbarians have received a total of four class-specific Malignant Hearts, which can be socketed into their gears to obtain powerful effects and bonuses. If you've been playing the game during pre-season, you'll notice that the mechanics of Malignant Hearts are similar to that of gems.

You can obtain these Malignant Hearts by slaying corrupted monsters inside the Malignant Tunnels or crafting them in Cormond's Workbench using materials called Ichors. It is important to note that you cannot craft directly craft a heart of your desired effect, but you can create a specific heart type to increase your chance of obtaining it.

All Barbarian Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 explained

There are 32 Malignant Hearts in the game, although only four of these are exclusive to the Barbarian class. However, Barbarians can still choose among the 12 general Malignant Hearts. Below is a list of all Barbarian Malignant Hearts in the game, including their effects and type.

Focused Rage (Vicious, Offensive): Your next Non-Basic Skill's critical strike chance increases by 20–30% after using 100–60 Fury in less than two seconds.

Resurgent Life (Brutal, Defensive): You obtain 50–60% more healing from all sources when your life is between 40–60% full.

Punishing Speed (Devious, Utility): When your skills' attack speeds are greater than 35-20%, there is a 20-30% chance that they will knock down all opponents for 1.25 seconds.

Ignoring Pain (Wrathful, Super): There is a 5–15% chance that incoming damage may be disregarded, healing you for 17–68 instead.

These Malignant Hearts scale with your level, and the figures above are based on a Level 20 character in the Seasonal Realm. Note that all these hearts can be obtained on any World Tier except for Ignoring Pain, which can only be acquired on World Tier 4.

You cannot remove a Malignant Heart once you attached it to your gears. If you want a different set of hearts after you have equipped some to your gear set, your best bet would be to replace them as soon as you obtain your desired effect.

To obtain Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, you can craft them on any of Cormond's Workbenches scattered on the map. Make sure to check the recipe for the Malignant Heart before crafting.

You can also obtain these items as drops after eliminating corrupted monsters. To do so, simply head over to one of the Malignant Tunnels and start slaying the mobs.

What happens to Malignant Hearts after Season 1?

Season 1 is set to end in October 2023. Unfortunately, after the season, Malignant Hearts will be inaccessible once you are transported back to Eternal Realm. To advance in the Diablo 4 Battle Pass ranks, you must use the power boost now because these special goods will only be usable during the Season of the Malignant.

When Season 1 concludes, your Infested Sockets will turn into regular sockets, and you'll have to use standard Diablo 4 gems.

Season of the Malignant offers new content that is exclusive to each class. You may also want to learn about the Malignant Hearts for the Rogue class.