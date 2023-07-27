Diablo 4 1.1.0c Patch Notes (July 26): Malignant Heart balances, bug fixes, and more

The Diablo 4 1.1.0c patch has finally gone live today. This is expected to be the last patch before the major seasonal update 1.1.1 goes live. With the main Season of the Malignant update that went live a couple of days back, Blizzard introduced some changes that completely disrupted the class balances in the game. Ever since then, the developers have faced constant criticism from players.

That said, the criticism did not go unheard. Blizzard has been rolling out patches to fix the problems that players have been facing in the game. Here are the patch notes for the Diablo 4 1.1.0c update today.

Diablo 4 update today addresses bugs and glitches revolving around Malignant Hearts

Malignant Hearts are a brand new item added to the Seasonal Realm in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. While the concept was amazing, some of these Malignant Hearts were bugged. With that said, here are all the Malignant Heart fixes and other bug fixes, as seen in the official Diablo 4 patch notes today.

Fixed an issue where multiple off-hand Focus items could be imprinted with a Legendary Aspect only once.

Combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers will not stun the player anymore.

Dropping a Whispering Cache and picking it up repeatedly will not count towards the Grim Reward seasonal objective.

Werebear and Werewolf fur colors aren't too bright anymore.

The movement now works uniformly across all controllers, irrespective of make.

Players will now see a button that they will have to interact with when activating the Premium Battle Pass.

The Season Journey button will be the first one that's highlighted on the Battle Pass screen.

The Agitated Winds Malignant Heart will not bypass the Cyclone Armor skill cooldown.

Players won't be able to buy items back from a vendor if they've either acquired or re-allocated Seasonal Blessings.

This Diablo 4 patch today is a minor one and addresses some basic bug fixes. However, there's a major patch that is on the horizon, which is expected to buff both the Barbarian and the Sorcerer. These two classes were strong before the Season of the Malignant went live.

That said, after the Diablo 4 1.1.0a patch, these classes were nerfed hard and are extremely squishy in the game. Although the launch date for the said patch is currently unknown, one can expect the patch to go live sometime next week.

It will be interesting to see the changes Blizzard introduces in the said patch. Apart from that, fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting to see if the developers include a secret cow level in the game as well. This level was a staple in the previous two installments, thereby causing the players to keep an eye out for the level in this game as well.