Is there a secret cow level in Diablo 4?

The secret cow level has been a running gag in the two games before Diablo 4. In this level, players made their way through a portal and fought a unique monster known as the Cow King. There have been indications in the game files that the level exists in Diablo 4 as well, but no one has found it until now. However, these indicators were removed in one of the previous patches.

Levels like the secret cow level are Easter eggs that the developers intentionally hide within the world, and they expect the players in the community to find them. Blizzard has mentioned that there is no secret cow level in Diablo 4, but that hasn't stopped players from looking for it.

Will there be a secret cow level in Diablo 4?

The secret cow level in Diablo 2 (Image via Blizzard)

As of now, it's hard to say if there will be a secret cow level in Diablo 4. Considering that it's been a staple addition in the previous two installments of the franchise, there's a high chance that Blizzard might add it in at a later date. Moreover, the level was fairly popular amongst fans of the franchise, so it shouldn't come as a surprise if the developers eventually decide to add it.

Diablo 4 does have some really unique monsters and world bosses to deal with, should players fancy a challenge. Uncovering and farming the secret cow level could be a nice way for them to farm for some amazing gear pieces. However, this will only be possible if Blizzard adds the level in a future update.

Considering that there's a major Season of the Malignant patch coming up in about a day or two, there's very little chance that this level will be added with this update. Since this is only the first season in Diablo 4, Blizzard might want the player base to focus on just the seasonal storyline for now.

However, once players have a better understanding of seasons and gameplay elements, the developers might just go ahead and add the secret cow level. Furthermore, considering that it's a secret level, players should expect it to be hidden well. This is one of the longest-running gags in the franchise, and there's no way that Blizzard will let players in on it that easily.

To conclude, at the time of writing this article, there isn't a single hidden portal in the Sanctuary that leads to the secret cow level. While there are several callbacks in the game to the secret cow level from the previous installments, players are yet to locate or unlock the portal that leads to the said level.