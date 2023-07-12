Diablo 4 Season 2 potential release date explored

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is set to go live in a little over a week. However, fans have already started speculating about season 2. While there isn't much to go on with respect to the storyline or even the boss fight, it looks like a potential start date can be speculated. Although Blizzard Entertainment might switch things up later, for now, this speculation has got fans very excited.

Every fresh season in Diablo 4 will include a new storyline and battle pass. Given that the game's storyline has been spectacular so far, everything seen with respect to the Season of the Malignant hints at the fact that the next one will live up to these standards.

When is Diablo 4 Season 2 speculated to go live?

Based on information available so far, Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is scheduled to go live on July 20, 2023. The season is expected to last for three whole months, which means it will end sometime in October. However, there's some confusion with respect to the number of days in the season.

In a recent gameplay guide video, an image suggested that the battle pass would expire in 105 days. Assuming this is being calculated from the start of the season, the end date is sometime around November 1.

The developers had previously mentioned that there would be a two-week cooldown between two seasons. If that's also taken into account, there's a chance that Diablo 4 Season 2 will go live sometime around November 14.

However, this is purely speculation for now. There's no guarantee that things will turn out to be this way. Furthermore, this is just the first season in the game, so it's hard to say if the developers will decide to extend it.

Having said that, fans are eagerly waiting for Season of the Malignant to go live. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the first season of the game.

