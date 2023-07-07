How to use Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Smoldering Ashes is a new material that's being introduced in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. This currency can only be earned through the Season Pass and will be applicable during the current season. This material affects the overall playstyle, irrespective of class. While it won't affect any build directly, Smoldering Ashes will be used to purchase certain bonuses that will be applicable throughout the season.

The seasonal character progression in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant will be slightly different from what players have experienced so far, especially during the main campaign. That said, here's how Smoldering Ashes will affect the seasonal progression.

How to earn Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

As mentioned above, Smoldering Ashes is a new seasonal material that's being introduced during the Season of the Malignant. The only way to earn this material is through the Season Pass. These Smoldering Ashes will be located on different tiers of the Season Pass, and players will have to level up to those tiers to unlock them.

The first Smoldering Ashes is located on Tier 8 of the Season Pass. Once you've unlocked this, you can spend it to unlock different seasonal blessings. Now, these seasonal blessings will affect your gameplay in different ways. You will have access to various seasonal blessings which influence different aspects of gameplay, including the duration of elixirs and the energy consumption of a particular skill.

Will you need to purchase the premium Diablo 4 Season Pass to use these Smoldering Ashes?

You will not be required to purchase the premium Diablo 4 Season Pass to use Smoldering Ashes. The only difference between the free and premium tiers is the amount of cosmetics you can access.

Since Blizzard does not want to make the game a pay-to-win, all mechanics and features that affect gameplay will be available to everyone.

Blizzard intends everyone to be on the same footing when starting a new season, so players can access all seasonal content by default. However, to play through the seasonal content, they will have to complete the campaign.

A major portion of the map progress, including the bonuses from the Altars of Lilith from the Eternal Realm, will carry over to the Seasonal Realm once the new season begins. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see how players adapt to the new mechanics introduced in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, which is scheduled to go live on July 20.

