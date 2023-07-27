All Diablo 4 Rogue Malignant Hearts

The Rogue class received a pretty good set of Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1, which introduced 32 Malignant Hearts that can be classified into four types: Vicious, Brutal, Devious, and Wrathful. 12 of these hearts can be equipped by any class, while the remaining 20 are class-specific. Each class gets a total of four hearts, one for each Malignant Heart type.

It is important to note that while the Rogue class gets its own set of hearts, this does not mean that general heart types are weaker and less viable for Rogue builds. You can freely pick and customize your Malignant Hearts type to your liking and playstyle. That being said, let's take a closer look at all the Rogue Malignant Hearts available in the Seasonal Realm.

Diablo 4 guide: All Rogue Malignant Hearts explained

As a Rogue in Diablo 4, you have access to four more Malignant Hearts, in addition to the 12 general ones available to all classes. Below is a list of these hearts, along with their classification and effect.

Cluster Munitions (Vicious, Offensive): Lucky Hit: Gain a 20% chance to launch three Stun Grenades, stunning enemies for 0.50 seconds and dealing 26-32 Physical damage.

Trickery (Brutal, Defensive): The Shadow Decoy Trap you leave behind after using a Subterfuge Skill will be unstable and will taunt foes. After 6.0 seconds, the Shadow Decoy Trap will detonate, causing 680–1020 Shadow damage. must only happen once every five seconds.

The Clipshot (Devious, Utility): Lucky Hit: There is a 20–40% chance that your Marksman skills will knock back foes and that your Cutthroat skills will slow adversaries by 40% for three seconds.

The Vile Apothecary (Wrathful, Super): Gain a 5–15% chance of applying all Imbuement effects with 40–50% of their usual effect on the battlefield.

It is important to note that you cannot purchase or exchange these items in Diablo 4. The only way to obtain them is through crafting and farming. Once you've socketed your hearts into your gear, you can no longer remove them. However, you can easily replace them after you get your hands on your desired Malignant Heart.

Moreover, you must climb the world tier ladder to reach World Tier 4 to obtain the wrathful, super-powered The Vile Apothecary Malignant Heart.

What are Malignant Hearts?

Malignant Hearts are a new mechanic in Diablo 4 introduced in the Season of the Malignant. It works like a socketed gem that you can place on gears to empower your character. Each Malignant Heart has a different effect, so you can search for one that suits your combat style.

You can obtain Malignant Hearts through farming and crafting. However, none of these methods guarantee that you will get a specific effect. What you can do is target farms or craft a Malignant Heart of a specific type.

If you want to craft them, head over to Cormond's Workbench and bring the necessary items needed for a particular heart recipe. If you want to farm Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, you can do so by slaying corrupted enemies inside Malignant tunnels.

Diablo 4 Season 1 went live just recently, and players have to create new characters to gain access to the Seasonal Realm. It is currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.