This Diablo 4 Rogue build will turn you into Legolas from Lord of the Rings

Creating characters based on other stories or franchises has always been a thing Diablo 4 players have engaged in. And recently, more gamers have been basing builds off of epic characters from fantasy films and books, such as the legendary Lord of The Rings. One of the best characters to have come from that franchise is the bow-wielding blonde Elf named Legolas.

So if you're one of those players looking for a Rogue build that's similar to Legolas' set of skills, look no further! We got the answers right here in this guide. So let's check it out.

Diablo 4 guide: How to turn your character into Legolas

The Rogue Wielding a Crossbow (Image via Blizzard)

Rogues are considered to be the fastest, sneakiest, and deadliest warriors to ever walk the Sanctuary. Regardless of whatever weapon they go for, be it a bow or a dagger, they're able to execute skills that are lethal and faster than the eye can see. Legolas from The Lord of The Rings would definitely fall under the same category if he was suddenly transported to the world of Diablo 4.

If you don't know who Legolas is, he is one of the members of the Fellowship of the Ring who helped battle the evil forces of Saruman and stopped Sauron from returning to full power. He partnered up with the Half-Elf Aragorn and the Dwarf named Gimli. The three of them were considered legends as they were the ones who helped the Fellowship see through its mission and end the evil that plagued Middle-earth.

Rapid Fire + Flurry build (Legolas build)

If you're going for skills that are similar to Legolas, the Flurry + Rapid Fire build has to be the one you go for. It's a fairly simple loadout that doesn't require too much of your time to achieve. This build is considered one of the best for this class in Diablo 4, and can even stand toe to toe with other strong Rogue builds, such as the Twisted Blades.

This build allows your Rogue to clear Cellars and Dungeons with ease as you completely obliterate the hordes of demons standing in your way while maintaining defense. The Flurry + Rapid Fire build focuses on two Core Skills, both mentioned in the name. Flurry is great as it eliminates multiple foes that surround you, while Rapid Fire does twice more damage to a single target.

The Rogue in Sturdy Armor (Image via Blizzard)

Other skills that would be useful to include in this build are Puncture, which grants energy and makes your enemies vulnerable, Dark Shroud for defense, and Shadow Step for mobility. Make sure you have Poison Imbuement as it maximizes Flurry's overall stats.

When gearing up, keep an eye out for stat modifiers like Cooldown Reduction, Critical Strike Chance, Attack Speed, Movement Speed, and Armor Life. These mods will help make your Rogue extremely overpowered.

Some Unique and Legendary items you'd want in your Inventory are the Penitent Greaves, the Cheat's Adventurer's Tunic, and the Ring of the Expectant. When it comes to the Rogue's cosmetics, you may want to go for the Sturdy armor set as it is the one most similar to Legolas' outfit. The armor uses fabric and cotton, allowing your Rogue more mobility for faster reflexes, much like our beloved blonde Elf.

After that, you're free to roam the world of Diablo 4 as the legendary bow-wielding Elf from Middle-earth.

So there you have it, a build that turns you into Legolas from The Lord of The Rings. If you're looking for more guides, check out this list of the five best Rogue cosmetics to try in Diablo 4.

