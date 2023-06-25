5 Best Bows in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is packed to the brim with content not only in terms of activities to partake in but also regarding a variety of loot. Players stand to gain some powerful weapons upon slaying enemies, completing quests, and defeating elite bosses. Those who wish to engage in long-range combat can always rely on the bow, a crucial weapon for a Rogue.

Diablo 4 fans who want to keep a safe distance while decimating their foes can also benefit from a robust bow. While one is liable to come across countless loot drops with a variety of bows, some of them stand out owing to their Affixes and stats.

Serpent's Bone and four other best bows in Diablo 4

1) Windforce

Diablo 4 consists of loot belonging to many rarities, with Unique being the most superior. Windforce grants effects like an increase to all stats, enhanced core skill damage, added damage to distant enemies, extra rank to Impetus, and a certain percentage of chance to not only deal damage but also knock back the enemy (upon Lucky Hit).

Those interested in trying out this bow can refer to this article highlighting the process to acquire Windforce and a detailed description of its Affixes and effects. This being a Unique item, one must play the game on higher World Tiers since loot belonging to this rarity only drops on challenging difficulty levels.

2) Skyhunter

Skyhunter is yet another Unique bow that a Rogue can leverage. It boasts increased Dexterity, additional ranks to Exploit passive skill, enhanced marksman skill damage, and strengthened critical strike damage. Furthermore, it possesses a Unique effect wherein the first direct damage will always result in a critical strike.

Also, if the players have accumulated a maximum stack of Precision (a key passive), they stand to gain some amount of energy which is possible only once for every cast. Diablo 4 Fans can therefore start an encounter with the advantage of landing a critical strike and regaining some energy.

3) Battle Bow

Fans looking for an item with a lower rarity than Unique can consider a Battle Bow Legendary weapon. It must be noted that Diablo 4 consists of Aspects that are randomly tied to any Legendary gear or can be imprinted with the help of an Occultist. These are a form of stat boosts and effects that enhance the usability of any item.

Battle Bow with an Aspect of Retribution associated with it is beneficial for players who wish to leverage the stun debuff. It enables fans to stun their foes (if a player gets hit by an enemy) for a few seconds and also deals increased damage to opponents affected by stun. It can be an excellent tool to deal with a swarm of enemies.

4) Dread Pheasant Slayer

While the Dread Pheasant Slayer might not be the most potent, but unique in terms of its looks and design. The only way to obtain this is to link one's KFC account and Battle.net account and buy some sandwiches from KFC's landing page.

Those interested in Dread Pheasant Slayer can refer to this article outlining all the details to unlock free cosmetics for this Diablo 4 promotional event. Players will only be able to obtain it until July 2, 2023. Despite its lack of robust effects and stat boosts, it is an excellent cosmetic item.

5) Serpent's Bone Bow

Diablo 4 fans on the lookout for a bow that looks good and is also potent in combat can try out Serpent's Bone. It is a Legendary bow. Therefore, one can rely on its effectiveness in battle, even in the game's later stages. One can leverage its stat boost that deals extra damage to distant enemies like many other bows.

This bow can be devastating if associated with a Legendady Aspect named Aspect of Branching Volleys. It jives well with Rogue's Barrage active skill since it grants a chance to split the Barrage arrows into two in case they ricochet. Fans inclined to discover more such boosts can refer to this article covering all Rogue Legendary Aspects.

Apart from weapons, other gear like helms, pants, gloves, and amulets also play a crucial role in shaping a character's build in Diablo 4. Fans who wish to fine-tune their build can delve into this guide highlighting the five best Unique items for Rogue.

