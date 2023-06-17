Windforce in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Players can get numerous weapons and gear in Diablo 4 by completing objectives, defeating enemies, and opening chests. They are classified into five categories of rarity, with Unique being the most coveted. Among the weapons in the highest tier is Windforce, a bow capable of killing a barrage of enemies in a flash. Windforce can become immensely valuable to enhance your loadout.

That said, getting your hands on one might be challenging since the game offers items as random loot drops and is limited to higher World Tier difficulty. Thus, this article will help you locate Windforce in Diablo 4 and explain its statistics.

How to quickly get Windforce in Diablo 4

Since its introduction in the original Diablo, Windforce has been one of the popular weapons in the game. Unlike most Unique weapons found in Diablo 4, the powerful bow can be found by scouring the lands of Sanctuary and taking down enemies.

This is a late-game item, which means that you can obtain this item only after completing the game's campaign. Once you finish the story, you must complete a Capstone Dungeon called the Cathedral of Light. After completing it, you can switch to Nightmare difficulty (World Tier 3). This will enable the drop of Unique items.

As Windforce drops randomly, you will need to complete late objectives and quests multiple times to get a chance to obtain it. However, if you are lucky, you can get the bow after a few tries.

Windforce Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Windforce contains the following Effects and Affixes. They are given below:

Unique Effect

Lucky Hit: The weapon has a small chance of dealing double damage and knocking back the target when it hits.

Affixes

All Stats boosted.

Increased Core Skill Damage.

Additional damage to distant enemies.

Improved rank to Impetus.

The Windforce bow is perfectly suited for the Rogue build, but it can also be used along with the Sorceror with less impressive results. Due to its rapid-fire rate and high damage capability, the weapon is also suitable for combat against multiple enemies and at a distance.

You should experiment with different builds to find the one that suits your needs. Here is another similar article where you can learn how to build the best Penetrating Shot build for Rogue class in Diablo 4.

