Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark: Location, how to clear, rewards, and more

The Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark is a dungeon players will come across quite early in the game. Like most dungeons, this one features a host of enemies and a few elites. Although players aren't required to reach a specific level to gain access to this dungeon, it's recommended that they hit at least level 25 before diving in. Like most dungeons, the Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark rewards them with a Legendary Aspect after first completion.

With that said, here's a quick walkthrough on how to complete the dungeon, along with where to find it.

Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark location

Broken Bulwark location (Image via Mapgenie.io)

To get to the Broken Bulwark in Diablo 4, you must make your way to Scosglen first. When you've made it to Act II, you will be required to reach Firebreak Manor, which also happens to be Donan's Estate.

From here, make your way to the Westering Lowlands region, located towards the south of Firebreak Manor. The map above should give you an approximate location of the Broken Bulwark.

How to complete the Broken Bulwark dungeon in Diablo 4

Despite being a fairly large dungeon, the Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark presents a very straightforward ordeal. The entire dungeon can be divided into two basic sectors. For the first sector, you must search for a key to the big central door. This key is located on one of the slain knights in the area.

Since it's a big dungeon, you will have to walk around a lot. Furthermore, you will also encounter a mix of demons and wargs in the area. If you're somewhere around level 25-30, you might not have a problem clearing these monsters out. However, at higher levels, without an appropriate build, the fights might get a bit difficult.

The Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark boss (Image via Blizzard)

Once you've found the key, make your way to the central door. If you cannot find it, open your map and look for a white square icon housing an inverted triangle. You need to make your way to this icon. Once here, interact with the door and head inside until you enter the boss phase.

The boss for this dungeon is a Khazra Abomination. Once again, this fight is fairly straightforward. Based on your build, you can choose to engage it either at melee range or long range. However, the boss does a ton of AoE damage, so if you see circles appearing on the ground, it'd be best to steer clear of it.

Funnily enough, the Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark boss is quite squishy, so it shouldn't take you a lot of time to dispose of this monstrosity.

Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark rewards

Apart from the gold and XP rewards you earn in the game, the first completion of this dungeon will reward you with the Ghostwalker Aspect.

When imprinted on any piece of gear, this Aspect will give you a 10% increased movement speed for two seconds and will allow you to move through enemies. This effect works even when you're Unstoppable.