What are meta builds in Diablo 4?

One of the strengths of Diablo 4 is the way it allows players to build their characters. You can experiment with various skill and item combinations to create exclusive builds, and you can also play a certain class in a very unique way. On the other hand, you can also look up build guides online on YouTube, Reddit, or any other forum that discusses Diablo 4 character builds.

If you've looked up builds online or listened to other people talk about their characters and builds, you may have heard them use the word meta. This is a common word used in the gaming community, even outside Diablo 4, but if you are unclear on what it actually means, then we've got you covered.

What does meta mean in Diablo 4?

Meta is a term that basically refers to an extremely popular character build that most players, if not everyone, uses at a certain point. Builds that are referred to in this way in Diablo 4 are typically the strongest in the game (and also the most popular).

Meta character builds will often come and go. This is because of changes such as nerfs to your current build or buffs to a different one. When a more powerful build is discovered, that usually becomes the meta.

Of course, this does not mean that you should avoid using characters that have fallen out of the meta or were not meta to begin with. One of the great things about playing video games is that you are free to choose whichever class and character build you think you're going to have the most fun with.

The release of Season of the Malignant for Diablo 4 is an opportune time for certain classes and character builds to become the new meta and for the older ones to fall out of favor. The new season will surely bring about many buffs, nerfs, and other such changes that will alter how meta builds are determined.

Examples of Meta builds prior to Season 1

Certain builds were already considered to be overpowered and were heavily favored by players before Season of the Malignant.

Some examples of meta builds prior to Season 1 were Barbarian builds. They were the Hammer of the Ancients and the Whirlwind Barbarian. This can be seen based on the number of popular streamers and YouTube channels creating videos that highlight these two builds.

Another example of these are the Twisting Blades or the Flurry Rogue builds that have become prominent in the Diablo 4 community.

Of course, these will likely change after the massive changes coming to gameplay with Season of the Malignant. We are yet to see what the new meta build will be moving forward.