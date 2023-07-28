Diablo 4 campfire chat (July 28): Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The first patch of Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant was launched last week, and it has disappointed the fans of the game because of numerous nerfs. Blizzard held a campfire chat soon after its release on July 21, 2023, to hear the reviews and answer the queries of the fans. Last week Blizzard announced that they will bring changes through Patch 1.1.1 and have a discussion over the live stream which is to be held on July 28 at 11 am PDT.

This article will discuss where you can watch the Diablo 4 campfire chat and everything that you can expect from this discussion.

Where to watch the Diablo 4 campfire chat

Blizzard is having a campfire chat again this week, and it is the second live stream being held after the release of Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant. You can watch it on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. It will go live all around the world in the following time zones:

United States (Pacific): July 28, 11 am PT

United States (East Coast): July 28, 1 pm ET

United Kingdom: July 28, 7 pm BST

Europe: July 28, 6 pm GMT

Korea: July 29, 3 am KST

India: July 28, 11:30 pm IST

Why is the Diablo 4 campfire chat being held and what can you expect from it?

The game director Joe Shely, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, lead class designer Adam Jackson, and the associate community director Adam Fletcher will be joining the live stream to discuss the latest Patch. A Q&A session will also be held at the end of the stream.

There have been a lot of complaints regarding the previous Patch as it had nerfed multiple game components rather than introducing new elements into it. The developers have paid attention to all the reviews from the fans and have decided to bring changes to the game.

The alterations in Patch 1.1.1 will include new buffs to Barbarians and Sorcerers to balance the character classes. The XP gaining will be much smoother than what was before and you will not have to grind a lot to reach level 100 after you complete the game.

Additionally, the Nightmare dungeons and Helltides will gain a significant increase in the number of demons and monsters. An additional stash tab will be added and more gameplay mechanics will be introduced shortly in the World Tier 4. The developers will discuss more opportunities to fight Campaign bosses and more crafting and gear modifications that will be added in the future.