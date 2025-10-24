Diablo 4 Season 10: Season of Infernal Chaos reinvents the Barbarian meta with the introduction of Chaos Powers, revamped Helltides, and smoother leveling paths that allow you to hit World Tier 4 much faster than previous seasons. The Barbarian is a powerhouse class in the game, and you can now easily level it with Chaos Perks like Dual Threat and Unstable Power.

Ad

If you are looking for high-impact gameplay, here's a Barbarian build that can help you with fast leveling in Diablo 4 Season 10.

Best Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 10

The Frenzy-Lunging Strike barb can smoothly clear hordes and bosses early in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 has introduced the Unstable Power and Dual Threat Chaos Perks, both of which are capable of turning basic Barbarian builds into outstanding boss nukers. These perks let your Barbarian auto-cast a secondary Basic Skill on your skill set at 80% damage capacity while allowing it to always guarantee crits and overpowers for 100% increased damage.

Ad

Trending

Add in Deafening Chorus, and your Barbarian will maintain permanent Shout status, allowing them to maintain Berserking for almost 100% of the time.

Frenzy Barbarian leveling build

Frenzy Barbarian is the go-to speed-leveling build for players who want to reach higher-tier worlds quickly in Diablo 4 Season 10. It is straightforward: just spam a Basic Skill, and it will auto-chain another Basic Skill that guarantees critical hits every time while you maintain a constant state of Berserking.

Ad

Once you Have unlocked Deafening Chorus, all your equipped Shout Skills will be permanently active (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Core Skills:

Ad

Frenzy (5/5) - Stacks attack speed and deals decent amounts of damage.

Stacks attack speed and deals decent amounts of damage. Lunging Strike (5/5) - Use it to close the distance between targets and chain Frenzy with it to deal the maximum damage possible.

Use it to close the distance between targets and chain Frenzy with it to deal the maximum damage possible. Rallying Cry (1/5) - Gain Unstoppable, movement speed, and Fury generation.

Gain Unstoppable, movement speed, and Fury generation. Challenging Shout (5/5) - Taunt enemies to lower their damage output while gaining increased life for more tankiness.

Taunt enemies to lower their damage output while gaining increased life for more tankiness. War Cry (5/5) - Gain Berserking and increased damage potential while gaining significant fortification from Mighty War Cry.

Gain Berserking and increased damage potential while gaining significant fortification from Mighty War Cry. Wrath of the Berserker (1/5) - Increases your berserking potential and gains Unstoppable.

Ad

Key Chaos perks:

Dual Threat (Magic Chaos Perk) - Casting a Basic Skill also uses another equipped Basic Skill at the target, dealing 80% of normal damage.

Casting a Basic Skill also uses another equipped Basic Skill at the target, dealing 80% of normal damage. Unstable Power (Magic Chaos Perk) - Chaotic magics erupt from your Basic Skills, making them guaranteed to Critically Strike and Overpower for 100% increased damage, but the power is unstable, giving them a three-second cooldown.

Chaotic magics erupt from your Basic Skills, making them guaranteed to Critically Strike and Overpower for 100% increased damage, but the power is unstable, giving them a three-second cooldown. Deafening Chorus (Legendary Chaos Perk) - Your equipped Shouts are now always active with 50% increased effect, but your Maximum Current Fury is reduced by 20% per Shout equipped (obtained by gaining the Viz Jaq'taar Reputation).

Ad

Best early gear choice:

Weapons - Equip dual one-handed swords to have the quickest Frenzy scaling.

Equip dual one-handed swords to have the quickest Frenzy scaling. Weapon Technique - Equip polearm expertise for a 15%[x] increased Lucky Hit Chance.

Equip polearm expertise for a 15%[x] increased Lucky Hit Chance. Best modifier choices - Critical Hit Chance, Attack Speed, Max Armor, Basic Skill Damage, and Physical Damage.

Critical Hit Chance, Attack Speed, Max Armor, Basic Skill Damage, and Physical Damage. Best Aspect - Aspect of the Moonrise (gain Vampiric Bloodrage, increased Damage and Attack Speed) and Devilish Aspect (create two Dust Devils after generating 100 Fury).

Ad

This build can easily dominate level 50 and beyond with a proper Paragon setup. While Frenzy setups can now top meta charts, there are several other builds that can keep up while leveling in Diablo 4.

The Hammer of the Ancients (HOTA) Barbarian makes a return in Season 10 of Diablo 4. Buffed by the Chaos Armor interactions that now allow Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus to scale with Hammer of the Ancients. Add Mantle of Mountain’s Fury to the setup, and you will be able to trigger additional seismic damage as AoE alongside HOTA’s devastating single-target damage.

Ad

This allows the HOTA Barbarian build to perform really well in Pit 100+, making it one of the best to farm bosses in Diablo 4 Season 10.

Also Read - Diablo 4 Season 10: All Chaos Perks, explained

Leveling tips for Barbarians in Season 10

Barbarians are straightfarward and easy to play with early in the game due to their high damage ceiling and tankiness (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are some leveling tips for Barbarians in Season 10:

Ad

Play in groups with leveled-up players.

Complete Strongholds early on in the game to gain massive amounts of XP, allowing you to level up faster.

Farm Helltide events to gain boosted XP and important gear upgrades.

Chaos Powers completely reshape the gameplay experience of Frenzy Barbarian builds and dual basic Whirlwind hybrids with tremendous clearing potential, as well as HOTA Barbarian builds with exceptional boss-clearing capability.

Also Read - Diablo 4 Season 10: Best Speedfarming builds tier list

Ad

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More