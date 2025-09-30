Diablo 4 Season 10: Best Speedfarming builds tier list

Diablo 4 Season 10, the Season of Infernal Chaos, has once again reshaped the speedfarming meta, with some specific builds dominating at clearing The Pit, Nightmare Dungeons, and World events. Like every new season, this season of Diablo 4 has introduced balance changes, gear optimization, and new uniques to implement in existing meta builds.
Speedfarming builds are specifically built to clear every content in Diablo 4 at lightning speed, making them the perfect choice for farming gear, materials, and experience early on in the game. Thus, knowing which build to use is crucial to farm optimally.
In this guide, we will break down the best builds to farm with in Diablo 4 Season 10, ranked from S-Tier to C-Tier. Multiple factors decide how a speedfarming build performs, from mobility to AoE damage output.
Diablo 4: Speedfarming Builds Tier List
Almost every major meta build in Diablo 4 Season 10 can speed farm, but doing that efficiently requires specialized builds that excel in speed farming.
Here are the best speedfarming meta builds ranked between S-Tier to C-Tier in Diablo 4:
C-Tier
While these builds can clear mobs and bosses without much difficulty, their lack of farming speed makes them fall behind in Season 10.
Barbarian
- Flay Barbarian
- Death Blow Barbarian
Rogue
- Rapid Fire Rogue
Necromancer
- Blood Lance Necromancer
- Bone Spear Necromancer
B-Tier
These builds excel at clearing, making them suitable for speedfarming. However, they are difficult to play and sustain in the late-game content of Diablo 4, making them suitable for early farming, where gear and resource management is forgiving.
Barbarian
- Hammer of the Ancients (HotA) Barbarian
- Minion Barbarian
- Mighty Throw Barbarian
- Thorns Barbarian
- Double Swing Barbarian
- Upheaval Barbarian
- Frenzy Barbarian
Druid
- Stormclaw Druid
- Earth Spike Druid
Rogue
- Invigorating Strike Rogue
- Twisting Blades Rogue
Necromancer
- Bone Storm Necromancer
- Sever Necromancer
- Blood Surge Necromancer
Spiritborn
- Rake Spiritborn
- Payback Spiritborn
A-Tier
These builds are fantastic choices for speedfarming in Diablo 4’s late-game content, but they fall behind due to their gameplay difficulty, tighter skill rotation, and gear requirement for optimal output. But if you have the gear to use them, they are on par with S-Tier builds.
Barbarian
- Earthquake Barbarian
- Whirlwind Barbarian
- Lunging Strike Barbarian
- Bash Barbarian
- Shoutgun Dust Devil Barbarian
- Rupture Barbarian
Druid
- Pulverize Druid
- Boulder Druid
- Lightning Storm Druid
- Landslide Druid
- Stone Burst Druid
Necromancer
- Bone Spirit Necromancer
- Blood Wave Necromancer
- Blight Necromancer
- Shadowblight Necromancer
- Minion Necromancer
Rogue
- Heartseeker Rogue
- Penetrating Shot Rogue
- Poison Trap Rogue
- Barrage Rogue
- Shadow Step Rogue
- Rain of Arrows Rogue
Spiritborn
- Razor Wings Spiritborn
- Quill Volley Spiritborn
- Touch of Death Spiritborn
- Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn
S-Tier
These are the best speedfarming builds you can find in Diablo 4 Season 10. All of these builds easily dominate high-tier Pit, nightmare dungeons, or boss clearing with their easy-to-play mechanics, high damage output, mobility, and sustainability.
Sorcerer
- Hydra Sorcerer
- Crackling Energy Sorcerer
- Meteor Sorcerer
- Fireball Sorcerer
- Frozen Orb Sorcerer
- Chain Lightning Sorcerer
- Lightning Spear Sorcerer
- Ball Lightning Sorcerer
- Ice Shards Sorcerer
- Incinerate Sorcerer
- Blizzard Sorcerer
- Inferno Sorcerer
Rogue
- Death Trap Rogue
- Flurry Rogue
- Dance of Knives Rogue
Druid
- Cataclysm Druid
- Fleshrender Druid
- Companion Druid
- Shred Druid
Spiritborn
- Crushing Hand Spiritborn
- Stinger Spiritborn
- Evade Spiritborn (Infinite Evade)
These builds have tremendous AoE potential with minimal downtime between skill rotations, making them the optimal choice for clearing packs and bosses quickly.
This tier list is based on the performance of these builds in Season 10: Season of Infernal Chaos. Every single one of these builds is capable of clearing Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, Helltides, Infernal Hordes, and the Undercity of Kurast. The rankings focus on how fast the build clears waves of enemies, their mobility in every map, their AoE damage output, and the time between skill rotations. Having a build that can spam skills with the lowest cooldown period is extremely crucial when farming in Diablo 4.
Season 10 of Diablo 4 has placed the Sorcerer class as the best Speedfarming/clearing builds due to their efficiency and explosive damage output with minimum downtime. So if you want to maximise your farming capability in Season 10, go with any of the listed builds in the S-Tier category.
