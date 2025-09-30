Diablo 4 Season 10: Best Speedfarming builds tier list

Diablo 4 Season 10, the Season of Infernal Chaos, has once again reshaped the speedfarming meta, with some specific builds dominating at clearing The Pit, Nightmare Dungeons, and World events. Like every new season, this season of Diablo 4 has introduced balance changes, gear optimization, and new uniques to implement in existing meta builds.

Speedfarming builds are specifically built to clear every content in Diablo 4 at lightning speed, making them the perfect choice for farming gear, materials, and experience early on in the game. Thus, knowing which build to use is crucial to farm optimally.

In this guide, we will break down the best builds to farm with in Diablo 4 Season 10, ranked from S-Tier to C-Tier. Multiple factors decide how a speedfarming build performs, from mobility to AoE damage output.

Diablo 4: Speedfarming Builds Tier List

Almost every major meta build in Diablo 4 Season 10 can speed farm, but doing that efficiently requires specialized builds that excel in speed farming.

Here are the best speedfarming meta builds ranked between S-Tier to C-Tier in Diablo 4:

C-Tier

Every speedfarming build needs to possess tremendous amounts of mobility and clearing potential (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While these builds can clear mobs and bosses without much difficulty, their lack of farming speed makes them fall behind in Season 10.

Barbarian

Flay Barbarian

Death Blow Barbarian

Rogue

Rapid Fire Rogue

Necromancer

Blood Lance Necromancer

Bone Spear Necromancer

B-Tier

B-Tier builds are limited to farming low-tier zones and early stages of the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These builds excel at clearing, making them suitable for speedfarming. However, they are difficult to play and sustain in the late-game content of Diablo 4, making them suitable for early farming, where gear and resource management is forgiving.

Barbarian

Hammer of the Ancients (HotA) Barbarian

Minion Barbarian

Mighty Throw Barbarian

Thorns Barbarian

Double Swing Barbarian

Upheaval Barbarian

Frenzy Barbarian

Druid

Stormclaw Druid

Earth Spike Druid

Rogue

Invigorating Strike Rogue

Twisting Blades Rogue

Necromancer

Bone Storm Necromancer

Sever Necromancer

Blood Surge Necromancer

Spiritborn

Rake Spiritborn

Payback Spiritborn

A-Tier

Builds that can excel without the requirement of high-level uniques and a complex skill rotation have taken their place at the top of the tier list (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These builds are fantastic choices for speedfarming in Diablo 4’s late-game content, but they fall behind due to their gameplay difficulty, tighter skill rotation, and gear requirement for optimal output. But if you have the gear to use them, they are on par with S-Tier builds.

Barbarian

Earthquake Barbarian

Whirlwind Barbarian

Lunging Strike Barbarian

Bash Barbarian

Shoutgun Dust Devil Barbarian

Rupture Barbarian

Druid

Pulverize Druid

Boulder Druid

Lightning Storm Druid

Landslide Druid

Stone Burst Druid

Necromancer

Bone Spirit Necromancer

Blood Wave Necromancer

Blight Necromancer

Shadowblight Necromancer

Minion Necromancer

Rogue

Heartseeker Rogue

Penetrating Shot Rogue

Poison Trap Rogue

Barrage Rogue

Shadow Step Rogue

Rain of Arrows Rogue

Spiritborn

Razor Wings Spiritborn

Quill Volley Spiritborn

Touch of Death Spiritborn

Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn

S-Tier

Every S-Tier build excels at clearing Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, Helltides, Infernal Hordes and the Undercity of Kurast without any difficulty (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These are the best speedfarming builds you can find in Diablo 4 Season 10. All of these builds easily dominate high-tier Pit, nightmare dungeons, or boss clearing with their easy-to-play mechanics, high damage output, mobility, and sustainability.

Sorcerer

Hydra Sorcerer

Crackling Energy Sorcerer

Meteor Sorcerer

Fireball Sorcerer

Frozen Orb Sorcerer

Chain Lightning Sorcerer

Lightning Spear Sorcerer

Ball Lightning Sorcerer

Ice Shards Sorcerer

Incinerate Sorcerer

Blizzard Sorcerer

Inferno Sorcerer

Rogue

Death Trap Rogue

Flurry Rogue

Dance of Knives Rogue

Druid

Cataclysm Druid

Fleshrender Druid

Companion Druid

Shred Druid

Spiritborn

Crushing Hand Spiritborn

Stinger Spiritborn

Evade Spiritborn (Infinite Evade)

These builds have tremendous AoE potential with minimal downtime between skill rotations, making them the optimal choice for clearing packs and bosses quickly.

This tier list is based on the performance of these builds in Season 10: Season of Infernal Chaos. Every single one of these builds is capable of clearing Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, Helltides, Infernal Hordes, and the Undercity of Kurast. The rankings focus on how fast the build clears waves of enemies, their mobility in every map, their AoE damage output, and the time between skill rotations. Having a build that can spam skills with the lowest cooldown period is extremely crucial when farming in Diablo 4.

Season 10 of Diablo 4 has placed the Sorcerer class as the best Speedfarming/clearing builds due to their efficiency and explosive damage output with minimum downtime. So if you want to maximise your farming capability in Season 10, go with any of the listed builds in the S-Tier category.

