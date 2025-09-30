  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Diablo 4 Season 10: Best Speedfarming builds tier list

Diablo 4 Season 10: Best Speedfarming builds tier list

By Jagaran Dutta
Published Sep 30, 2025 10:01 GMT
Sorcerers are by far the best class to play if you want to dominate the battlefield with massive AoE damage
Sorcerers are by far the best class to play if you want to dominate the battlefield with massive AoE damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Season 10, the Season of Infernal Chaos, has once again reshaped the speedfarming meta, with some specific builds dominating at clearing The Pit, Nightmare Dungeons, and World events. Like every new season, this season of Diablo 4 has introduced balance changes, gear optimization, and new uniques to implement in existing meta builds.

Ad

Speedfarming builds are specifically built to clear every content in Diablo 4 at lightning speed, making them the perfect choice for farming gear, materials, and experience early on in the game. Thus, knowing which build to use is crucial to farm optimally.

In this guide, we will break down the best builds to farm with in Diablo 4 Season 10, ranked from S-Tier to C-Tier. Multiple factors decide how a speedfarming build performs, from mobility to AoE damage output.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Diablo 4: Speedfarming Builds Tier List

Almost every major meta build in Diablo 4 Season 10 can speed farm, but doing that efficiently requires specialized builds that excel in speed farming.

Here are the best speedfarming meta builds ranked between S-Tier to C-Tier in Diablo 4:

C-Tier

Every speedfarming build needs to possess tremendous amounts of mobility and clearing potential (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Every speedfarming build needs to possess tremendous amounts of mobility and clearing potential (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While these builds can clear mobs and bosses without much difficulty, their lack of farming speed makes them fall behind in Season 10.

Ad

Barbarian

  • Flay Barbarian
  • Death Blow Barbarian

Rogue

  • Rapid Fire Rogue

Necromancer

  • Blood Lance Necromancer
  • Bone Spear Necromancer

Also Read: 6 best Rogue builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10

B-Tier

B-Tier builds are limited to farming low-tier zones and early stages of the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
B-Tier builds are limited to farming low-tier zones and early stages of the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These builds excel at clearing, making them suitable for speedfarming. However, they are difficult to play and sustain in the late-game content of Diablo 4, making them suitable for early farming, where gear and resource management is forgiving.

Ad

Barbarian

  • Hammer of the Ancients (HotA) Barbarian
  • Minion Barbarian
  • Mighty Throw Barbarian
  • Thorns Barbarian
  • Double Swing Barbarian
  • Upheaval Barbarian
  • Frenzy Barbarian

Druid

  • Stormclaw Druid
  • Earth Spike Druid

Rogue

  • Invigorating Strike Rogue
  • Twisting Blades Rogue

Necromancer

  • Bone Storm Necromancer
  • Sever Necromancer
  • Blood Surge Necromancer

Spiritborn

  • Rake Spiritborn
  • Payback Spiritborn

Also Read: How to get Orphan Maker in Diablo 4 and its unique effects

A-Tier

Builds that can excel without the requirement of high-level uniques and a complex skill rotation have taken their place at the top of the tier list (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Builds that can excel without the requirement of high-level uniques and a complex skill rotation have taken their place at the top of the tier list (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These builds are fantastic choices for speedfarming in Diablo 4’s late-game content, but they fall behind due to their gameplay difficulty, tighter skill rotation, and gear requirement for optimal output. But if you have the gear to use them, they are on par with S-Tier builds.

Ad

Barbarian

  • Earthquake Barbarian
  • Whirlwind Barbarian
  • Lunging Strike Barbarian
  • Bash Barbarian
  • Shoutgun Dust Devil Barbarian
  • Rupture Barbarian

Druid

  • Pulverize Druid
  • Boulder Druid
  • Lightning Storm Druid
  • Landslide Druid
  • Stone Burst Druid

Necromancer

  • Bone Spirit Necromancer
  • Blood Wave Necromancer
  • Blight Necromancer
  • Shadowblight Necromancer
  • Minion Necromancer

Rogue

  • Heartseeker Rogue
  • Penetrating Shot Rogue
  • Poison Trap Rogue
  • Barrage Rogue
  • Shadow Step Rogue
  • Rain of Arrows Rogue

Spiritborn

  • Razor Wings Spiritborn
  • Quill Volley Spiritborn
  • Touch of Death Spiritborn
  • Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn

Also Read - Blizzard servers for internal dev build reportedly leaks what Diablo 4 class is coming next

S-Tier

Ad
Every S-Tier build excels at clearing Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, Helltides, Infernal Hordes and the Undercity of Kurast without any difficulty (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Every S-Tier build excels at clearing Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, Helltides, Infernal Hordes and the Undercity of Kurast without any difficulty (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These are the best speedfarming builds you can find in Diablo 4 Season 10. All of these builds easily dominate high-tier Pit, nightmare dungeons, or boss clearing with their easy-to-play mechanics, high damage output, mobility, and sustainability.

Ad

Sorcerer

  • Hydra Sorcerer
  • Crackling Energy Sorcerer
  • Meteor Sorcerer
  • Fireball Sorcerer
  • Frozen Orb Sorcerer
  • Chain Lightning Sorcerer
  • Lightning Spear Sorcerer
  • Ball Lightning Sorcerer
  • Ice Shards Sorcerer
  • Incinerate Sorcerer
  • Blizzard Sorcerer
  • Inferno Sorcerer

Rogue

  • Death Trap Rogue
  • Flurry Rogue
  • Dance of Knives Rogue

Druid

  • Cataclysm Druid
  • Fleshrender Druid
  • Companion Druid
  • Shred Druid

Spiritborn

  • Crushing Hand Spiritborn
  • Stinger Spiritborn
  • Evade Spiritborn (Infinite Evade)

These builds have tremendous AoE potential with minimal downtime between skill rotations, making them the optimal choice for clearing packs and bosses quickly.

Also Read - Diablo 4 Season 10: All Chaos Perks, explained

Ad

This tier list is based on the performance of these builds in Season 10: Season of Infernal Chaos. Every single one of these builds is capable of clearing Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, Helltides, Infernal Hordes, and the Undercity of Kurast. The rankings focus on how fast the build clears waves of enemies, their mobility in every map, their AoE damage output, and the time between skill rotations. Having a build that can spam skills with the lowest cooldown period is extremely crucial when farming in Diablo 4.

Ad

Season 10 of Diablo 4 has placed the Sorcerer class as the best Speedfarming/clearing builds due to their efficiency and explosive damage output with minimum downtime. So if you want to maximise your farming capability in Season 10, go with any of the listed builds in the S-Tier category.

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

About the author
Jagaran Dutta

Jagaran Dutta

Twitter icon

Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.
At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"
If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.
He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.
In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications