Diablo 4 has a long list of questlines to follow beyond its primary story; Blood of the Mother is one such in a chain of side quests. To get it, you need to finish the main story quests of Diablo 4. Once these are done, head over to Kyovashad to get started.
In this guide, we will go through the prerequisites for where to find, how to access, and how to do the Blood of the Mother quest in Diablo 4.
Blood of the Mother quest guide in Diablo 4
Blood of the Mother is one of many side quests available in Diablo 4. Side quests can be activated by talking to different NPCs scattered across Sanctuary; finishing these adds points to your Renown progression, along with moderate amounts of XP as well as gold.
Quest location
Location: Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks region of Sanctuary.
Head to Kyovashad after the main campaign and find Voszalko. You can usually find him near the waypoint marker calling out to you. Speak with him to begin the questline. Voszalko will ask you to meet him at Nevesk (it's the town you first arrive at in the game).
Nevesk is located just southwest of Kyovashad; you can easily reach there using the waypoint.
Reach Nevesk and find Voszalko
After you reach Nevesk, you will need to find Voszalko in the town. You will usually find him near the tavern (the one where you got kidnapped in the opening section of the game). Speak to him and begin the next part of the quest.
Tip: Sometimes you won't find him near the tavern (a common issue reported by many in the Diablo 4 community). If this happens, look around the town near the barn and also the roads leading into Nevesk.
Find evidence of possession within the town
Once you have spoken to Voszalko in Nevesk, a search area in the town will be marked on your map. Your next task is to search the area. The item you are looking for can be found inside a chest near the old chapel in Nevesk. Loot the chest to find Blood Petals, which are your quest items.
Return to Voszalko
Once you have acquired the Blood Petals, return to Voszalko. Speak to him and let him know you have found the items as evidence of possession. This will eventually end the current quest and start the next one in the questline, Shroud of the Father.
Rewards gained from the Blood of the Mother quest
Once you have completed the quest, you will be given the following as a reward:
- XP (how much you get will depend on your character level)
- Gold (how much you get will depend on your character level)
- Renown: 20 Renown points added to the Fractured Peaks
