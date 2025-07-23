Diablo 4 Season 9: Best builds for Infernal Hordes

The endgame of Diablo 4 contains a vast number of activities; the Infernal Hordes are one of the available ones. This event has the player fight monsters in waves. These time-restrained activities are some of the best ways to get unique items in Diablo 4, and to access them, you need to acquire an Infernal Compass.

Once you have successfully located and entered the Realm of Hatred, you will begin the activity. Facing the monster hordes is challenging, since the duration of each wave is 60 seconds. Your purpose is to collect Burning Aether (Aether) by slaying as many monsters as possible. After every successful wave clearance, you will earn Infernal Offers, which will allow you to pick bonuses for the next wave. These bonuses come with drawbacks, so pick carefully.

Once all the waves are cleared, you will move on to the finale, a face-off with the Fell Council within the Well of Hatred. After defeating the Fell Council, you will get to pick from three different reward chests. There's no limit to how many chests you can open, but it depends on how many Aethers you have acquired.

Best builds to tackle the Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 Season 9

Most of the new unique items in Season 9 of Diablo 4 succeeds in performing as expected, allowing for getting some of the best builds this season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The best way to deal with the Infernal Hordes is to have a build with Area of Effect (AoE) focused damage output capability. Dealing massive amounts of damage and taking out multiple enemies with every hit is key to effectively eliminating each wave of the Infernal Horde.

Here are the best builds to play the Infernal Hordes with in Diablo 4 Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim:

1) Hydra Sorcerer

The Hydra Sorcerer build has always been a solid choice for early leveling, but it lacked in the endgame most of the time. However, it saw improvement in Diablo 4 Season 9 when one of the best Hydra-specific items, the Ophidian Iris unique amulet, was introduced.

Using this item, you always summon a 3-headed Hydra, and for each head above that, the hydra will grow larger and deal 100% multiplicative increased damage. Additionally, you also get a 100% additive Pyromancy damage with the Ophidian Iris.

This unique item makes the Hydra Sorcerer stand out over most AoE builds in Season 9 of Diablo 4.

Also Read: Diablo 4 Hydra Sorcerer build guide (Season 9)

2) Quill Volley Spiritborn (Poison)

This Spiritborn build offers a fantastic mix of single-target and AoE damage, which is important while facing the Fell Council in the Infernal Hordes.

This build revolves around dealing fast poison damage to multiple enemies using Quill Volley, which becomes a basic skill by using the Rod of Kepeleke . This unique item allows your basic skills to be cast at their maximum size and guarantees a critical strike.

While this build requires quite a bit of gear and resource management, it can deal devastating damage to both mobs and melt down bosses in the endgame of Diablo 4.

3) Pulverize Druid

If you want to create poison puddles and deal massive poison splash damage to surrounding enemies, the Pulverize Druid is the way to go. This build revolves around the new unique item for the Druid class, the Rotting Lightbringer, a unique two-handed mace. This unique item guarantees Overpower and a staggering 600% poison damage spanning over 7 seconds.

This build performs extremely well in the early game and in Torment due to its simple mechanics and low gear dependency.

While resource management is a key factor to making this gear work, it still stands out as one of the best builds in Diablo 4 Season 9.

Also Read: Diablo 4: Rotting Lightbringer Pulverize Druid build guide

4) Balazan's Poison Rake Spiritborn

Revolving completely around cresting as much Thorns output as possible, this build is a destructive force against both mobs and bosses. Using both Razorplate and Balazan's Maxtlatl, this build manages to dish out massive amounts of poison damage using the thorns you produce during combat.

While the build’s high damage ceiling is appreciated, the lack of defense is a concern. However, with proper skill rotation and having a high number of thorns, it allows for a somewhat tanky build.

So if you want something that can just walk through enemies and let them kill themselves, this is a solid choice.

Also Read: Diablo 4: Best Spiritborn build to try in Season 9 (Jaguar with Balazan's)

5) Blood Wave Necromancer

Necromancers have seen quite a few nerfs in the recent seasons, but coming out of Season 9, the Blood Wave Necromancer has often been regarded as high-performing and safe to play. The build revolves around Kessime’s Legacy unique pants.

This unique item helps with dealing more damage from explosions and pulls in distant enemies, while the Tidal Aspect keeps the waves going. This allows for fantastic AoE damage output, specifically to large mobs.

While this build fails to perform well in the late endgame of Diablo 4, it is still a solid choice for the Infernal Hordes.

Also Read: Diablo 4: Ultimate Blood Wave Necromancer endgame build guide

6) Whirlwind Quake Barbarian

This Barbarian build allows for easy and accessible gameplay for most players, especially for beginners. This high damage-dealing build revolves around Whirlwind’s bleeding damage output while shattering the ground beneath them with continuous Earthquakes.

While the Fury management needs to be done properly for this build to work, it still allows for a solid mob-clearing capability, especially while chaining Earthquakes along with Whirlwind.

While the build requires a lot of specific aspects to perform well, most of these are easily found in Diablo 4.

Also Read: Diablo 4 Season 9 Whirlwind Barbarian leveling guide

Overall, if you want to perform well in the Infernal Hordes Activity, you need to have speed and area damage capability. While you can technically make any build work, these builds allow for a more optimized and fluid experience while slicing through hordes of enemies in a short amount of time.

