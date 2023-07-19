5 best Diablo 4 Barbarian builds that use Razorplate

Diablo 4 provides tremendous flexibility for players choosing from five distinct classes to craft a build aligned with their preferred playstyle. There are myriad abilities within each class that not only help vary the gameplay but also enable one to clear out enemies along the journey with ease. Players who don’t mind close-range skirmishes will admire the Barbarian class.

Fans who appreciate gaining loot will be satisfied in Diablo 4 as the game consistently provides items as random loot drops. Players must note that many rarities are associated with loot, with Unique being a powerful one. Razorplate is a Unique item that can be equipped by all classes, including the Barbarian.

Thorns and four other great Diablo 4 Barbarian builds using Razorplate

1) Thorns build

Players must consider crafting a Thorns build for their Barbarian to get the most out of Razorplate. It is chest armor of Unique rarity that comes bundled with a powerful bonus wherein the wearer can get approximately 10,000 and more damage with Thorns.

The primary focus of this build is to acquire skills pertaining to shouts such as war cry, rallying cry, and challenging shout. It is also wise to opt for whirlwind skill with this build. One must definitely use Needleflare Aspect.

It grants players’ Thorns damage a small chance to deal additional impact to all the surrounding foes. Wrath of the Berserker ultimate skill is also conducive to this build. One can refer to this guide on the best skills to unlock early for the Barbarian class.

2) Hammer of the Ancients build

Diablo 4 veterans will instantly recognize this name as it is one of the skills available for the Barbarian. It enables a player to slam the hammer that impacts a small area dealing significant damage to foes.

One must therefore invest in all the variants of this skill right up to the most powerful furious hammer of the ancients. Players can also use prolific fury and aggressive resistance as part of this build.

Fans can consider resorting to concussion skill to increase the chance of stunning enemies when using a bludgeoning weapon. While one can opt for any gear with this build, they can also use Razorplate to leverage the extra Thorns damage.

3) Whirlwind-Shout combo build

This build is a combination of whirlwind skills and investing in some shout skills. Players are free to invest in lunging strikes and more leading up to combat lunging strikes. The same goes for whirlwind skills, and players must acquire all of them, including furious whirlwind.

It is also advantageous to opt for abilities like rallying cry, challenging shout, war cry, and guttural yell. One can even leverage this build for end-game content and choose the Paragon Board buffs cautiously.

Flawless Technique, Hemorrhage, and Blood Rage are some of the potent boards to consider. These boards also comprise some powerful rare nodes. Players can peruse this list of the five best rare nodes for Barbarians.

4) Bleed build

As the name implies, this build prioritizes inflicting enemies with a bleed status effect. Rend is the skill one must primarily focus on to get the most out of this build. Razorplate’s robust Thorns damage makes it all the more powerful.

Players can acquire enhanced and furious rend for the maximum chance of bleeding a foe. Fans are free to choose the other skills as per their preferred playstyle and strategy.

To have a better headstart in any battle, one can opt for war cry and rallying cry. Players can rely on rend and exhaust the fury meter to initiate the bleeding damage. This will keep depleting the health of the impacted adversary. Avid fans will benefit from this guide highlighting the best legendary aspects for the Barbarian.

5) Berserker build

Players inclined to use frenzy skill and Razorplate’s Thorns damage bonus can leverage the berserker build. One must acquire battle frenzy skill as well. It grants extra attack speed depending on the stacks of frenzy accumulated.

Players can even stun enemies by resorting to ground stomp skill. This deals a minuscule amount of damage which is extremely beneficial to tackle aggressive swarms of foes. Fans must consider having leap skill in their arsenal too.

Earthquake Aspect and Aspect of Perpetual Stomping are viable for this build. Players looking to gain additional Thorns when berserking should possess Death Wish Aspect. This will increase the effectiveness of equipping Razorplate chest armor.

Diablo 4 comprises many activities that allow one to test out their builds. While one can pursue the main story quests or clear out dungeons, there are myriad world events in the game as well that are ideal playgrounds to test one’s combat prowess.