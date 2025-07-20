How to get Idol from Below in Diablo 4

The Horadric Jewels were introduced in Season 9 of Diablo 4, adding another layer of complexity to build crafting. Like other seasonal additions in Diablo 4, Horadric Jewels are unique gems you can insert specifically in your amulet and rings. Finding these jewels in Diablo 4 is directly tied to the new Horadric Strongroom dungeon system.

In this guide, we will detail how to acquire the Idol from Below Horadric Jewel and its effects.

What is Idol from Below?

The Idol from Below has one of the most unique drawbacks in Diablo 4, making you deal with ambushes by Jewel Guardians (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Idol from Below jewel only goes in your jewelry sockets (rings and amulets). It’s one of 16 available jewels introduced in Diablo 4 Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim.

Stats

+120 Armor and 6% Resistance to All Elements

You gain 6%[x] Primary Core Stat, 6%[x] Maximum Life, and Unhindered.

However, you will be hunted in Sanctuary's darkest places by Jewel Guardians, who were entombed to protect this relic.

While the stats on the jewel are nothing special, the fact that you can gain Unhindered is a big deal. This is extremely important for builds that require the extra movement speed you get from being Unhindered. Horadric Jewels are crucial to increasing the effectiveness of the seasonal power, the Horadric Spells.

Every single one of the Horadric Jewels comes with the same +120 Armor and 6% Resistance to all elements buff and a unique effect, but they sometimes come with significant drawbacks. The Idol from Below is one such jewel; using it causes you to be occasionally ambushed by Jewel Guardians.

How to find the Idol from Below in Diablo 4 Season 9

Horadric Strongrooms are micro-dungeons located within the Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Explore Horadric Strongrooms to find Horadric Tomes

Season 9 of Diablo 4 not only introduced new powers but also added new and fun mechanics to the Nightmare Dungeons. In this season, you can find and explore special mini-dungeons within the Nightmare Dungeons called the Horadric Strongrooms. These Strongrooms can be accessed using the Horadric wayfinders present within Nightmare Dungeons, but they are not guaranteed to appear.

Exploring these dungeons is the only way to acquire Horadric Tomes for crafting the Idol from Below Horadric Jewel. This can take multiple dungeon runs, but once you acquire the recipe, you can craft the Idol from Below using 45000 gem fragments (15000 of each of the 3 types) and 3000 Horadric Phials (Phials). The crafting can be done at the Horadric Lapidary, located in the towns across Sanctuary.

Horadric Phials can be acquired by running Nightmare Dungeons and Horadric Strongrooms and by participating in the new Escalating Nightmares in Diablo 4.

Even though the crafting cost is high, acquiring the correct Horadric Tomes may take a lot of repeated runs of the Nightmare Dungeons. The Idol from Below is considered by Diablo 4 veterans as one of the most valuable and useful Horadric Jewels in Season 9 of Diablo 4.

