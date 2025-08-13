How to get Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4

Mother’s Gifts are the primary seasonal resource in Diablo 4, tied directly to seasonal questlines and events. You can gain these by defeating powerful monsters in Sanctuary, running events, and running Seasonal Content. Knowing exactly how to acquire them is necessary, since they are required to unlock season questlines, cosmetics, and other bonus rewards.

Proper planning is the key to acquiring the largest amounts of Mother’s Currency in the shortest amount of time, which can easily cut down any unnecessary grinding in the endgame of Diablo 4.

In this guide, we will break down how you can acquire Mother’s Gifts from any world tier in Diablo 4.

What are Mother's Gifts?

Mother's Gifts are the season currency in Diablo 4, required for unlocking multiple rewards and quests (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As mentioned previously, Mother’s Gifts act as a season progression currency in Diablo 4. You acquire this by hunting down Elite monsters, World Bosses, Champions, and Hellborne-type enemies across Sanctuary. Take part in World Events, dungeon runs, and Helltides to find these enemies in Diablo 4.

Once you have started to collect the Mother’s Gifts, you will also begin to fill up a reward board. You must progress through this season board to get various cosmetics, rare crafting materials, rare gear, and seasonal rewards.

Best ways to farm Mother’s Gifts in Diablo 4

The Fell Council is among the toughest bosses in the Infernal Hordes event of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are multiple ways to acquire Mother’s Gifts in Diablo 4. Provided below is a detailed breakdown of all available sources.

Participate in Legion events

If you are in World Tier 1 or 2, running the Legion events is the best way to quickly acquire Mother’s Gifts. Legion events are packed with powerful Elite monsters and bosses, like the Blood Bishop and the Servants of Hell, where you can easily acquire good amounts of Mother’s Gifts in Diablo 4.

The Legion events are time-restrained, so if you want to obtain the rewards, you will need to finish each section of the event in a very small amount of time, making it extremely challenging.

Farm Infernal Hordes

Infernal Hordes are, as of this writing, the best option for acquiring Mother’s Gifts in World Tiers 3 and 4. Infernal Hordes are crawling with high-level Elite monsters as well as the Fell Council, which consists of three Bosses. Fighting them is challenging and requires a fully developed build.

Focus on AoE builds or skills to mitigate the massive number of enemies in the Infernal Hordes of Diablo 4. With the right build, you can expect to acquire over 500 Mother’s Gifts from each run of the Infernal Hordes.

Hunt down dungeon bosses

Dungeon bosses are another source of Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4, especially if you are also farming for Legendary Aspects and crafting materials (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dungeon bosses drop a decent amount of Mother’s Gifts, making it a great way to progress the Season Journey while also getting XP, Unique Gear, and Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4.

Dungeon runs are best done in combination with Legion events as well as Infernal Hordes.

Farming Helltide events

While Helltides are a good source to farm specific gear pieces, they also help when acquiring Mother’s Gifts in Diablo 4. While it's possible to acquire Mother’s Gifts from Helltide events, they have a very low probability to spawn Bosses and Elite monsters, which makes it a less favored choice to farm for this seasonal currency.

Farming for Mother’s Gifts can be quite easy if done in an organized manner rather than jumping around between locations. The best way to maximize your efforts is to use dungeons and Helltides as filler activities while you work your way through Legion events and Infernal Hordes.

As mentioned previously, make sure you are using builds that focus on high damage-dealing AoE skills to mitigate the massive number of enemies in these events.

Moreover, keep an eye on the map for event timings since most of them are timed. If you want to work your way through these events faster, you should do so in a group, which will also increase your survivability in higher World Tiers.

