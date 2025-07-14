Diablo 4: Lunging Strike Barbarian build guide

Diablo 4 Season 9 Sins of the Horadrim delivered some of the most powerful unique items across all classes. For Barbarians, we have the Hooves of the Mountain God, which lets you utilize the full potential of the Lunging Strike skill in Diablo 4's endgame. This build revolves around cleaving enemies using the Lunging Strike Barbarian Skill, which successfully procs the Rage of Harrogath unique chest armor.

In this guide, we will explain how to properly build the Lunging Strike Barbarian in Season 9 of Diablo 4.

Pros and cons

Pros: Cons: High attack speed from the get-go. High fury generation required. Super tanky. Depends on very specific gear to work. Simple to play.

How to play Lunging Strike Barbarian in Diablo 4 Season 9

The Lunging Strike is an extremely fun Build to play, even with the high Gear requirement (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lunging Strike (Battle) is used to proc the effect on Rage of Harrogath to lower your cooldowns by one second, allowing faster skill rotations. Additionally, Hooves of the Mountain God allows you to deal tremendous amounts of cleaving damage to the enemies.

Alongside these two items, the Paingorger’s Gauntlets mark enemies when damaged with any non-basic skill you have. Marked targets take massive amounts of damage from your basic skill, which in this case is the Lunging Strike. Rallying Cry, War Cry, and Challenging Shout allow you to maintain some much-needed damage reduction (Unstoppable, Fortify) and a lot of multiplicative damage (Berserking) buffs along with Fury regeneration.

The Aspect of Earthquake is a must-have if you want your Ground Stop skill to create Earthquakes and instantly deal extremely high physical damage. This also increases the damage output for the next four seconds.

Wrath of the Berserker is a great Ultimate skill choice, allowing you to keep up Unstoppable and Berserking while pulling enemies into your Lunging Strike.

Skill rotation

At the start of the battle, pull in all nearby enemies with the Wrath of the Berserker , gaining significant amounts of Fury generation and increased damage.

, gaining significant amounts of Fury generation and increased damage. Cast all buffing skills, like Rallying Cry , War Cry , and Challenging Shout , and gain some defenses and increase your attack damage.

, , and , and gain some defenses and increase your attack damage. Spam Lunging Strike and keep it going, dealing massive damage.

and keep it going, dealing massive damage. Cast Ground Stomp in between and destroy your enemies with Earthquakes and reset the Ultimate skill.

in between and destroy your enemies with Earthquakes and reset the Ultimate skill. Keep spamming Lunging Strike. Rinse and repeat.

Diablo 4 leveling progression guide: Skill Point allotment

Lunging Strike is used to proc the effect on Rage of Harrogath's Unique skill (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lunging Strike is key to this build, from the beginning to the endgame. Some minor leveling adjustments may be required, especially in the endgame. Here’s how to spend the skill points to get the most out of Lunging Strike in Diablo 4 Season 9:

Level (2-3)

Lunging Strike

Enhanced Lunging Strike

Level (4-7)

Pressure Point

Warpath

Lunging Strike

Battle Lunging Strike

Level (8-15)

Ground Stomp

Lunging Strike

Challenging Shout

Enhanced Challenging Shout

Endless Fury

Rallying Cry

Tempered Fury

Enhanced Rallying Cry

Level (16-22)

Enhanced Ground Stomp

Strategic Ground Stomp

Lunging Strike

Strategic Rallying Cry

Tactical Challenging Shout

Lunging Strike

Endless Fury

Level (23-32)

Rallying Cry

Challenging Shout

Wrath of the Berserker

War Cry

Challenging Shout

Enhanced War Cry

Ground Stomp

Ground Stomp

Rallying Cry

Wrath of the Berserker

Level (33-60)

War Cry

Belligerence

Martial Vigor

Warpath

Imposing Presence

Aggressive Resistance

Guttural Yell

Booming Voice

Prolific Fury

Pit Fighter

Slaying Strike

No Mercy

Thick Skin

Counteroffensive

Mighty War Cry

Prime Wrath of the Berserker

Supreme Wrath of the Berserker

Unconstrained

War Cry

Wrath of the Berserker

Wrath of the Berserker

Wrath of the Berserker

Heavy Hitter

Invigorating Fury

Pit Fighter

Pit Fighter

No Mercy

Aggressive Resistance

Level (61-72)

Booming Voice

Belligerence

Belligerence

Martial Vigor

No Mercy

Slaying Strike

Slaying Strike

Thick Skin

Thick Skin

Counteroffensive

Ground Stomp

Counteroffensive

Arsenal for the Lunging Strike Barbarian

Weapon technique

We will be using the Two-Handed Axe in the Technique Slot of this build. Here are the effects of using the Two-Handed Axe:

Increased 10% multiplicative damage to Vulnerable enemies.

enemies. Additive 10% Critical Strike Chance towards Vulnerable enemies.

We will be keeping the Vulnerable uptime with the Astral Pillar Catalyst.

Diablo 4 Leveling Gear and Aspects

For this build to work, the following items are necessary. Acquiring them can be a bit tricky and require some targeted farming. So keep an eye out for the following items:

Best unique items to look for in D4

1) Harlequin Crest

20.0% Cooldown Reduction

+800 Maximum Life

+18 Maximum Resource

+350 Armor

Gain 20% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills.

2) Rage of Harrogath (Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint)

+457 Maximum Life

12.5% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies

+8.0% Critical Strike Chance

+95.0% Damage Over Time

Lucky Hit: Inflicting Bleeding on an enemy has up to a 60% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Skills by 1.0 second.

3) Paingorger's Gauntlets (The Beast in the Ice)

+10.0% Attack Speed

+4 to Basic Skills

8.8% Cooldown Reduction

Lucky Hit: Up to a +22.5% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds

Damaging enemies with a Non-Basic Skill cast marks them for 3 seconds. When a Basic Skill first hits a marked enemy, the Basic Skill's damage is echoed to all marked enemies, dealing 125% [x] increased damage.

4) Tibault's Will (Duriel, Andariel)

+65 All Stats

+457 Maximum Life

+16 Maximum Resource

15.0% Damage Reduction while Unstoppable

You deal 20% [x] increased damage while Unstoppable and for 5 seconds after. When you become Unstoppable, gain 50 of your Primary Resource.

5) Hooves of the Mountain God

Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown by 2.5 Seconds

+23.0% Movement Speed

+10 Fury per Second

+25.0% Basic Attack Speed

+3 to Belligerence

Casting a Basic Skill while at Maximum Fury causes your Fury to increasingly Drain until you run out, during which your Basic skills now cleave, dealing 100% [x] increased damage.

6) Shard of Verathiel (Infernal Hordes)

+50.0% Damage

+65 All Stats

+2 to Basic Skills

+25.0% Basic Attack Speed

+16 Maximum Resource

Basic Skills deal 150% [x] increased damage but additionally cost 25 Primary Resource.

7) Ramaladni's Magnum Opus (Lord Zir)

+50.0% Damage

+50.0% Critical Strike Damage

+121 Strength

+21 Maximum Resource

+65.0% Overpower Damage

Skills using this weapon deal 0.50% [x] increased damage per point of Fury you have, but 10 Fury Drains per second.

8) The Grandfather

+150.0% Damage

Ignore Durability Loss

+220 All Stats

+300.0% Damage

+1,800 Maximum Life

+20 Maximum Resource

Increases your Critical Strike Damage by 100% [x]. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal.

9) Ring of Starless Skies

+12.5% Resistance to All Elements

+12.5% Resistance to All Elements

+17.5% Attack Speed

+12.5% Critical Strike Chance

+12.5% Lucky Hit Chance

+2 to Core Skills

Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resource cost of your Skills and increases your damage by 10% [x] for 3 seconds, up to 50% [x].

Best Aspects to look for in D4

1) Aspect of the Moonrise

Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill grants you 4% Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to five times.

Upon reaching maximum stacks, you enter a Vampiric Bloodrage, gaining 120%[x] Basic Skill damage and 15% Movement Speed for 10 seconds.

2) Aspect of Adaptability

Basic Skills generate five additional Primary Resources, once per Skill.

Basic Skills deal 0.90% [x] increased damage for each point of Primary Resource you have.

3) Aspect of Earthquakes

Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake, damaging enemies for 1,242 Physical damage over four seconds. While standing in Earthquakes and for four seconds afterwards, you deal 60% [x] increased damage.

Your Earthquakes deal 60% increased damage.

Best Tempering and Modifiers guide

Chance for Lunging Strike to Cast Twice

Strength

Ultimate Skill Cooldown Reduction

Armor

All Resistance

Maximum Life

Movement Speed

Best gems for the Lunging Strike Barbarian build

Horadric Jewel

1) Idol From Below

+120 Armor and 6% Resistance to All Elements

You gain 6% [x] Primary Core Stat, 6% [x] Maximum Life, and Unhindered.

However, you will be hunted in Sanctuary's darkest places by Jewel Guardians, who were entombed to protect this relic.

2) Willbreaker

+120 Armor and 6% Resistance to All Elements

Physical damage you deal shatters enemies' spirits, causing them to take 40% [x] more Physical damage for six seconds.

This effect applies when first damaging a Boss or Elite, or when they are affected by Crowd Control.

3) Luminate Eye

+120 Armor and 6% Resistance to All Elements

Your Catalytic Skill gains 25% [x] Cooldown Reduction.

Horadric Crest (Optional)

+120 Armor and 6% Resistance to All Elements

For each Arcana from a unique School you have equipped, gain 5% Damage Reduction and 1% [+] Maximum Resistance to All Elements.

Gems

Grand Emerald (Weapons): 72% additive Critical Strike Damage.

72% additive Critical Strike Damage. Grand Ruby (Armor): +60 Strength.

Runewords

1) CirThul

Invoke the Sorcerer's Mystical Frost Nova Skill, inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies. This helps with Vulnerable upkeep in combat.

2) ZanXan (works with Ahu as well)

Your next attack will cause your hits to be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower the enemies for 0.35 seconds.

Seasonal Power: Horadric Spellcrafting

Lunging Strike (Battle) is used to proc the effect on Rage of Harrogath's Unique skill, applying bleed on enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 9 of Diablo 4 introduced the Horadric Spellcrafting system, which lets you do another layer of customization to your combat. For this build, we will be using:

Catalyst

1) Astral Pillar

Create an Ethereal Column that taunts enemies for 4.9 seconds.

Taunted enemies become Vulnerable.

Staying near it causes it to shoot out waves that deal 1,127% multiplicative damage.

Infusion

1) Smoldering Ember

Catalyst now deals Fire damage.

Has a 10% chance to ignite enemies for 1,215% multiplicative damage for 5 seconds.

This also deactivates the Chilling Wind effect on monsters for 8 seconds.

Arcana

1) Invigorating Helix

Every five seconds, you receive Fortify from your catalyst, and it also heals you for 10% of your maximum life.

2) Fractured Core

Catalyst now deactivates the Damage Resistance Aura on monsters for eight seconds.

You take 15% increased damage during the eight-second duration.

3) Bloody Charm

Execute non-boss enemies with 20% or less life.

Astral Pillar will shoot out additional waves towards executable enemies to execute them.

Tranquil Stone (Optional)

Gain Unstoppable for five seconds.

Mercenary and reinforcement

For the Lunging Strike Barbarian build, we will be using the following Mercenary setup:

1) Hired Mercenary

Raheir

Shield Charge: Deals massive physical damage and Taunts the enemies for 4 seconds. Additionally, it also applies Fortify on you for 5% of your max life.

Deals massive physical damage and Taunts the enemies for 4 seconds. Additionally, it also applies Fortify on you for 5% of your max life. Raheir’s Guard: Grants you 15% additive Armor.

Grants you 15% additive Armor. Crater: Pulls in enemies, dealing moderate Physical damage and stunning enemies for 2 seconds.

Pulls in enemies, dealing moderate Physical damage and stunning enemies for 2 seconds. Iron Wolf’s Call: When Rahir is triggered, for the next 10 seconds your 4 Core skills deal 25% multiplicative damage without resource cost.

2) Reinforcement Mercenary

Varyana

Bloodthirst: Grants 10% additive Attack Speed to you for 7 seconds.

Best Paragon Board and Glyphs

Spending all of the 328 Paragon points is key to reaching its full potential in the endgame of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The paragon system is a must if you want to conquer the endgame of Diablo 4. Here's how you can achieve that:

Boards

1) Blood Rage

Killing Bleeding enemies has a 10% chance to give you Berserking for five seconds.

While Berserking, your damage is increased by 45% multiplicatively.

2) Decimator

You deal 20% [x] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Your Overpower deals 20% [x] increased damage.

3) Warbringer

Gain 15% of your maximum life as Fortify for every 75 Fury spent by you.

4) Weapon’s Master

Swapping weapons grants you 8% of your maximum Fury.

You deal 30% increased damage to both Healthy and Injured enemies.

Glyphs

1) Ambidextrous

While using one-handed weapons, you deal 8% [x] increased damage.

Increase damage by 10.4% [x].

2) Wrath

Skills that deal Critical Strikes generate three Fury.

Increase Critical Strike Damage by 14.2% [x].

3) Revenge

Dealing Thorns damage to an enemy increases all damage up to 15% [x] for 10 seconds.

Increase damage by 10.4%.

4) Marshal

After casting a Shout skill, the cooldown of every other non-Shout skill is reduced by 2 seconds.

Increase damage by 10.4% [x].

5) Challenger

Deal 10% [x] increased damage to Elite enemies.

Increase damage to Elites by 14.2% [x]

