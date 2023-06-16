Rage of Harrogath in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

The Rage of Harrogath is a unique chest armor in Diablo 4 that can only be equipped with the Barbarian class, which is known for a direct playstyle that can equally inflict and absorb large amounts of damage from enemies. Typically, one will associate the armor with its defensive capabilities, but its ability to cause bleed-type damage, in particular, sets it apart.

Any form of bleed damage in Diablo 4 can be extremely overpowering when utilized correctly. It allows you to damage bosses and ignore them for a while, but the enemies keep losing health due to the constant bleed effect. It’s for the same reason why the Rage of Harrogath is so high on the wishlist of many players. While the equipment is pretty effective by default, you can improve it with the correct build.

How to obtain the Rage of Harrogath in Diablo 4?

Like most equipment in Diablo 4, this chest armor’s drop from rewards is completely random. There hasn’t been any indication of a particular quest that could guarantee this gear. Finding this item could require some time, at least, but expect a heavier grind if your luck is poor.

You'll also have to reach World Tier 3 (Nightmare difficulty) to become eligible for this unique equipment in the first place.

Let’s find out what to do next after you find this gear.

Best Rage of Harrogath Paragons in Diablo 4

Since this armor specializes in bleed damage, the main objective is to enhance this particular type of damage.

Disembowel: The bonus offers increased bleed damage with every five willpower purchased. If you kill an enemy which is bleeding, there’s a 10% chance for your non-ultimate skill cooldowns to reduce by a second.

The bonus offers increased bleed damage with every five willpower purchased. If you kill an enemy which is bleeding, there’s a 10% chance for your non-ultimate skill cooldowns to reduce by a second. Bloodfeeder: The bonus effect causes increased bleed damage whenever you purchase five Dexterity. You’ll also enjoy a 5% increased Critical Chance against any bleeding enemy.

Best skills and aspects for the Rage of Harrogath in Diablo 4

This chest armor works well with almost any Barbarian skill, but the best ones are Rupture and Gushing Wounds.

Rupture: This skill skewers the enemy at first, causing 13% damage, and then removes all the bleeding damage from it. This makes it extremely powerful with this armor, as the latter inflicts the bleed in the first place.

This skill skewers the enemy at first, causing 13% damage, and then removes all the bleeding damage from it. This makes it extremely powerful with this armor, as the latter inflicts the bleed in the first place. Gushing Wounds: When you inflict bleed on any enemy and have a Critical Chance bonus, you can increase the bleed amount by 100% of the Critical Strike Damage bonus. When you overpower an enemy, an explosion inflicts 11% of the bleed damage to the enemy.

Best unique weapon to use with Rage of Harrogath in Diablo 4

The Fields of Crimson is a perfect weapon with this armor piece. This two-handed sword causes damage over time and creates a blood pool when using Rupture on an enemy. This blood pool inflicts bleed damage, and enemies stuck in it also take increased hits to their health.

Poll : 0 votes