How to identify weapon and armor god rolls in Diablo 4

The difference in the quality of your gears in Diablo 4 will be determined by how frequently God Rolls take place in your journey. This is a common term that has been used for a long time in the franchise and usually relates to the quality of any item being used. You could have two gears that are the same by name and nature, but their performances in the game could be completely different.

This is determined by the types of stats and sub-stats belonging to the particular gear piece. Ordinarily, you won’t be able to control them as they’re completely random in nature.

However, what you can do is identify the God Rolls, as they will help you decide which gears are worth your time and investment in Diablo 4. Thankfully, thanks to the Advanced Tooltip Information, there’s a very easy way to identify them.

How to use the Advanced Tooltip Information to identify Diablo 4 God Rolls?

The tooltip setting allows you to view a range of values associated with every gear stat. When enabled, it will let you get an instant idea about how high/low the value of a particular stat is. Naturally, your target is to focus on the stats crucial to your build. But having an overall idea in comparison to another gear of similar nature will be extremely convenient.

This comparison isn’t only applicable for general stats, but it also works for Aspects of the Legendary loot. Values are associated with the effects of Legendary Aspects and vary within a range. The Advanced Tooltip Information will instantly tell you how good your current gear values are compared to the highest possible number.

How can the Advanced Tooltip Information in Diablo 4 identify God Rolls?

Enabling this useful feature in Diablo 4 is extremely easy. You must go to the main settings and enable the Advanced Tooltip Information that can be found under the Gameplay Tab.

You can also enable the Advanced Tooltip Compare, which works slightly differently. With it enabled, you can directly compare the stats of two gears on the fly and understand what you’ll potentially gain and lose with a swap.

This doesn’t always help to identify the gears with God Rolls, especially if you’re already using a very good item. Remember that these features will let you compare and easily grasp the items you’re using. However, the main onus of identifying the best gear is understanding your build and its crucial stats. Then, just focus on the good weapons and armor within it.

