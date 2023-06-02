Destiny 2 Pressurized Precision god rolls, how to get them, and more

Pressured Precision is the latest Destiny 2 Fusion Rifle, tied exclusively to the Iron Banner loot pool. Additionally, it comes with the Strand element, opening up multiple options for everyone in different game modes. However, before target-focusing within Saladin's vendor, players must unlock it within Collections. The following article lists everything you should know regarding the latest Strand Fusion Rifle.

Players should note that Pressured Precision is an Adaptive Framed weapon, joining the small roster of Timeline's Vortex, Techeun's Force, Royal Executioner, and Dream Breaker.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations on the Pressurized Precision Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2

1) Usage and how to obtain

As mentioned, the new Pressurized Precision can be obtained by completing a few pre-requisite steps. While leveling Saladin's inventory to rank 4 will drop a curated version of the weapon, ultimately unlocking it on everyone's collection.

Now, players are recommended to accumulate Iron Engrams to target the weapon and focus under the "Focused Decoding" section.

Destiny 2 Pressurized Precision weapon (Image via Bungie)

Focusing on the weapon will require an Iron Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer. The curated version consists of Firmly Planted and Eye of the Storm, which you won't need in most cases. New perks such as Threadling and Discord can be rolled here, giving the user some utility in PvE.

Additionally, Adaptive Fusion Rifles have an immense downside when it comes to their Stability. This leads to the user missing most of the fire Fusion bolts on opposing players in Crucible. Thankfully, perks such as Perpetual Motion and Firmly Planted can help increase Pressurized Precision's Stability under multiple conditions.

The following points provide additional details regarding the best perks for Pressurized Precision in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

2) PvE god roll

Destiny 2 god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks on the Pressurized Precision Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Handling, Range, and Stability.

Particle Repeater for increased Stability.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon upon switching to another.

Hatchling for summoning thatching upon final blows.

Cornered is also a great perk in the fourth column, granting the weapon additional charge time and Accuracy based on the number of enemies close by. One of the main focuses while using this weapon can be to shut down any resilient enemies. For this, Vorpal Weapon can increase any outgoing damage by 15%.

3) PvP god roll

PvP god roll for Pressurized Precision (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks on the Pressurized Precision Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for increased Recoil and Stability.

Particle Repeater for increased Stability.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Handling, and reload speed.

Rangefinder for increased range upon aiming the weapon.

High-Impact Reserves can be a great perk for increased damage with the two shots left in the magazine. Notably, Moving Target can be a great alternative in the third column.

