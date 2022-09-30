Destiny 2: Best alternatives to D2Gunsmith

Following a recent ban issue in Destiny 2, the individual who owned the D2Gunsmith website took to Twitter to announce that he would discontinue working on the site. D2Gunsmith is an accessible website that was widely appreciated by the community. While a few sites do a similar job, not all of them are as user-friendly as D2Gunsmith.

D2Gunsmith was probably the only third-party Destiny 2 site that dealt explicitly with weapons. Instead of the website entering into a phase of stagnation, here are some alternatives that can compensate for it.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

These third-party Destiny 2 can help with build management

Unlike D2Gunsmith, the third-party sites mentioned below deal with many other things, including weapon builds. Some are very user-friendly, while others can be slightly difficult to navigate.

That said, user-friendliness varies from person to person. But overall, these sites are beneficial when optimizing builds and loadouts in Destiny 2.

This is a convenient site, especially when it comes to optimizing builds for the game. Moreover, Destiny 2 has no options for saving a loadout just yet. So those looking for a site that can help them manage their loadouts and optimize their builds simultaneously can give D2 Armor Picker a try.

Interestingly enough, this site also allows players to customize their builds without entering the game. Players can create a build from scratch and click on the "equip items" button. This automatically applies the selected weapons and armor pieces to their character in the game.

This is yet another compelling third-party site. Unlike the D2 Armor Picker, Destiny Item Manager, also known as DIM, has almost everything a Guardian would need while playing the game. From showing their progress to showing which vendor offers what, DIM does an excellent job at keeping track of almost every aspect of Destiny 2.

Moreover, Guardians can also customize their builds within this website itself. This customization part is very similar to D2 Armor Picker. However, DIM goes the extra mile, allowing Guardians to import the loadout of other Guardians through a shared link. It also allows Guardians to share their loadouts with others through a link.

Destiny Tracker is a very versatile website for the games it caters to. From Destiny 2 to Halo to Fortnite, the website tracks almost anything and everything under the sun. Essentially designed to track stats and leaderboards, Guardians can also search the database for information about weapons.

However, Guardians might find it slightly difficult to use because navigating this website might be tricky. It isn't as easy to use as the other sites mentioned on this list. Moreover, while it does an excellent job at tracking the stats of a Guardian, it doesn't do much in terms of helping someone theorycraft easily.

This is probably one of the most powerful Destiny 2 databases today. Although Guardians can't optimize their builds through this website, they can have a look at the perks that a weapon has to offer.

Not only that, Light.gg has an entire panel dedicated to all the weekly activities that Guardians will come across in Destiny 2 each week. This panel provides detailed information about the types of champions in an activity. The kind of elemental shields in the activity and the rewards are also mentioned here.

This is by far the best site third-party site for Destiny 2. In short, it's a mix of Light.gg and DIM. Guardians can see a detailed breakdown of all the weekly activities. This site also includes a weekly raid and dungeon tracker.

It also allows Guardians to manage their inventory and swap items in and out of their vault on the fly. The site is highly user-friendly and contains a section that can provide Guardians with a detailed performance report, which none of the sites mentioned on this list does.

