5 most buffed and nerfed builds in Diablo 4 Season 10

Diablo 4 Season 10 might be the most impactful patch introduced in-game. With the incorporation of the new Chaos perks, reworked unique items, and multiple balance changes across all the classes of Diablo 4, the meta from last season is going through a massive change.

As suspected, multiple struggling builds are taking up the spotlight, while the ones that dominated Season 9 are suffering from nerfed stats.

After thoroughly reviewing the Season 10 2.4.0 PTR notes, here are the five most buffed and nerfed builds in Diablo 4’s upcoming season.

5 most buffed builds in Diablo 4 Season 10

New build synergies have changed how skills work, especially when combined with chaos perks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Fleshrender Druid

The Fleshrender Druid has taken the spotlight for its destructive capabilities in Season 10. The build revolves around the Fleshrender unique mace’s ability to inflict massive amounts of damage on casting any auto-cast skills. This change means Druids can now chain-spam survivability skills, which will proc the Fleshrender’s ability.

In Season 10, you can pair it with the Wild transformation chaos perk to get access to free skill casts. All these changes made to the Druid class turned this once underpowered build into an S-tier powerhouse in Diablo 4 Season 10.

2) Companion Raven Druid

The latest unique item introduced to the Druid class, the Kilt of Blackwing, is specifically designed for the Companion Raven build. Season 10’s improved companion-core skill synergy allows wolves and ravens to deal extra damage when paired with transformation chaos perks.

The new unique item doubles the damage output of ravens and summons additional ravens with every shapeshifting. This effectively turns the Companion Raven build into the strongest pet-based build in Diablo 4.

3) Bleed Barbarian

Most players often go with the ‘spin to win’ whirlwind or other flashy builds when it comes to the Barbarian class. Season 10 finally opens up the door for overshadowed builds to flourish. This season removes the requirement for you to kill an enemy to get increased Bleed damage from the Two-Handed Sword expertise.

The new unique Sabre of Seagull allows you to stack damage for each offensive skill, turning bleed-based builds sustainable in the endgame.

4) Shadow Blight Necromancer

Every Necromancer build in Season 9 suffered from nerfs except the Summoner builds. In Season 10 Shadow Blight Necromancer makes a strong comeback, since Shadow damage is now increased to 300%[x] from the Wither (Legendary paragon node). Combine that with Shadowblight and Corpse Explosion, and the damage becomes extremely high.

Using the Defile the Dead chaos perk, you can get up to 400% extra Shadow damage every time Corpse Explosion is used, turning this build into an endgame option.

5) Eagle Spiritborn

The Eagle spirit hall gains a major boost in Diablo 4 Season 10. The balance update has ensured that the Storm Feathers trigger every time you evade or a skill is cast, giving you much superior damage scaling. Storm Feather lightning damage is increased from 125% to 140%, making it highly consistent and a solid build for endgame runs in Season 10.

5 most nerfed builds in Diablo 4 Season 10

Multiple builds that dominated Season 9 have plummeted down the tiers due to balanced skills and uniques (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Hydra Sorcerer

The Hydra sorcerer jumped tiers in Season 9 to become one of the best screen-clearing builds. But in Season 10, the Serpentine’s Aspect damage is reduced from 0.5-1.5% to 0.3-0.5% per point of mana. While Hydra Sorcerers can now use a Hydra/Firewall combo from the Mana Infused Conjurations chaos perk, it falls short on getting the raw damage output.

2) Twisting Blades Rogue

Twisting Blades has been a staple for the Rogue class from the very beginning of Diablo 4, but has deteriorated over the last few seasons. Season 10 nerfs the skill even further, dropping the impale damage from 70% to 30% and the return damage from 112% to 70%. Twisting blades is still a fun and viable build, but it drops rapidly while pushing high-tier pits.

3) Poison Pulverize Druid

Poison Perverize is one of the best builds in Season 9, with puddle generation from Horadric Spells, and could double-dip in certain conditions while using Fleshrender. Season 10 fixes such bugs and stabilizes the build, making it less effective and reasonable. But it's still a viable and fun build to play with in Diablo 4.

4) Corpse Explosion Necromancer

Even with massive tweaks, the Corpse Explosion Necromancer lags behind other builds. Damage scaling is weaker compared to other Necromancer builds, even with damage scaling from chaos perks. In Season 10, the only way Corpse Explosion works is when combined with the Shadow Blight setup.

5) Whirlwind Barbarian

This iconic Barbarian build has been tested throughout multiple seasons, but in Season 10, the whirlwind Barbarian fails to keep up with newer Barbarian builds. Even with the buff to Dust Devil’s damage, the build lacks significant burst capability, making it a weaker choice in Season 10.

While a ton of old and reliable builds have suffered the inevitable nerf, underappreciated builds have taken up the mantle in Season 10, thanks to new uniques and the Chaos perks.

