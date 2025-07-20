What does Dexterity do in Diablo 4?

Dexterity is a core stat available in Diablo 4 along with Strength, Intelligence, and Willpower. It is used for increasing the damage output of classes like the Rogues and the critical strike chance across all classes in Diablo 4. Apart from modifying damage output capability, Dexterity determines the dodge rate of your character.

In this guide, we will break down how dexterity works and which builds can get the best outcome by investing in this stat in Diablo 4.

What does the Dexterity stat influence in Diablo 4?

Dexterity is the primary stat for the Rogues in Diablo 4, increasing their Skill damage as well as the Critical Strike Chance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, Dexterity adds to how much critical strike chance you can have when it comes to dealing damage to monsters. While you can certainly increase your dexterity by putting points in it, you can also drastically increase your dexterity simply by equipping gear and items with Dexterity affixes or re-rolling them to get Dexterity as an affix in your items.

Class benefits

While movement speed and dodge rate are important for most characters in Diablo 4, irrespective of class, most classes will either teleport away or are too tanky to bother with dodging. The class that benefits from Dexterity the most is the Rogue. The Dexterity stat is the primary damage modifier for this class; as such, it's always a higher priority. Maximizing a Rogue's build capability lies in how fast and how critically you can damage the monsters, and Dexterity buffs up both.

While the Rogues completely depend on the Dexterity stat to increase their overall skill strength (+0.1% per Dexterity point), the Necromancer class benefits from the critical strike chance boost they get from increasing the Dexterity stat. Necromancers are also one of the squishiest and slowest characters in Diablo 4. So, having a faster dodge rate is essential for evading deathblows in any tight situation.

Other classes, like the Druids, Spiritborn, Barbarians, and Sorcerers, get an increased Critical Strike chance benefit from having increased Dexterity.

For both these classes, ranged attacks are also a big portion of character progression, depending on the builds. Critical Strike Chance is one of the most important stats you need to make ranged combat work in Diablo 4.

Best ways to implement Dexterity for your build

The easiest method is to find specific items with dedicated Dexterity stats on them or re-roll the item affixes by spending gold; this method allows for a massive boost in your Dexterity stat. You can also allot points to Dexterity while working up the paragon board.

While attack power and damage output can be increased by various methods in Diablo 4, Dexterity allows you to boost the overall damage you can deal to an enemy by increasing the rate at which you can critically damage them.

Every build handles stats differently, but it's always a good idea to have a balanced stat system. Not all classes benefit from every core stat, so understanding the classes properly is the key to getting a superior experience.

