What does Willpower do in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 has several core stats, but Willpower might be one that confuses people the most frequently. Your core stats do a variety of different things, depending on your class, other than their baseline effect. Strength increases Armor, Intelligence increases your Resistance to All Elements and Dexterity influences Dodge Chance. Willpower’s a bit of a gray area, though, to some people.

If you’re confused about what Willpower does in Diablo 4, and if you should ever focus on it on your characters, I’m all too glad to help. It’s a valuable core stat for several classes, but it’s only the primary for one of them.

What does the Willpower stat influence in Diablo 4?

Willpower accompanies Strength, Intelligence and Dexterity as the core stats of Diablo 4 and focuses on several things, depending on what class you’re playing. No matter what class you play, Willpower increases your Overpower damage by a pretty significant amount (+.25% per stat point) and increases Healing Received (+0.1% per stat point). This is important for any class that uses Overpower even a little bit.

No class needs Willpower more than Druids; though several other classes also benefit from it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re playing a Barbarian, Sorcerer, or Necromancer, Willpower also increases your Resource Generation, making it a useful stat to at least have some points in. However, if you’re a Druid of any variety, whether you play on the Eternal servers or Seasonal servers. They may not be the most powerful in Season 9 for example, but they still need huge amounts of Willpower.

In addition to Healing Received and Overpower damage, Willpower is also the primary stat of the Druid class. It increases their Skill Damage, making it more important than anything else. They gain 1% Skill Damage per 8 Willpower.

If you’re a Barbarian, Sorcerer, or Necromancer, it’s still worthwhile to invest Paragon Points into Willpower, as well as have gear that hosts Willpower as a stat. It’s just secondary to Strength or Intelligence, depending on what character class you’re running.

However, even as a Druid, you still need to have a decent weapon, like Season 9’s Rotting Lightbringer, because Skill Damage is a multiplier. If your damage on your weapon is low, that extra Willpower doesn’t do as much.

