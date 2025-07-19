How to get the Deathmask of Nirmitruq in Diablo 4 and its unique stats

Season 9 has introduced a lot of changes to Diablo 4. From massive nerfs to regular meta builds to overhauling the Nightmare Dungeons, players are left to experiment with fresh builds and explore new and exciting Unique Items. This season the Rogue class gets a new and powerful helm, the Deathmask of Nirmitruq.

In this guide, we will break down where you can find this item, how to use it, and understand its unique effect in Diablo 4 Season 9.

What is the Deathmask of Nirmitruq?

The Deathmask of Nirmitruq boasts a game changing unique effect specifically for the Flurry Rogue builds in Diablo 4 Season 9 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Deathmask of Nirmitruq is a Unique Helm introduced in Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim. While most other builds of the Rogue Class got nerfed, the Flurry builds rose in the spotlight. This item lets players cast Flurry even when they don't have any Energy left to spend; instead, you spend your life to cast Flurry and gain a hefty damage buff.

Stats and Unique Effects of the Deathmask of Nirmitruq

Stats

+457

457 Maximum Life

+296 Armor

+3 to Flurry

+25.0% Movement Speed

Unique Effects

You can now overexert yourself while casting Flurry, spending 8% life when you don't have enough Energy. Spending life to cast Flurry increases its damage by 70.0% [x] and your Attack Speed by 50% for 5 seconds.

While the stats are not as good as some of the other unique items in Diablo 4, the unique effect is where the Deathmask of Nirmitruq shines. For 5 seconds, you become a blade-wielding torrent, dealing increased damage and faster attacks but at the price of your life.

How to acquire the Deathmask of Nirmitruq unique helm in Diablo 4 Season 9

The Deathmask of Nirmitruq can easily drop from random enemies and chests found across Sanctuary, especially at higher difficulty. Besides this, here are the other ways in Season 9 of Diablo 4 to get the item:

1) Can drop from specific bosses

The Deathmask of Nirmitruq unique item, falls in the loot pool of the Ladder Bosses, making it easier to hunt down. This item specifically drops from Urivar and The Beast in the Ice bosses.

Urivar is one of the newer bosses, introduced in the Vessel of Hatred expansion and added to the Ladder in Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Urivar: This boss can be encountered deep within the Nahantu region of Diablo 4, so you must have the Vessel of Hatred expansion to fight this boss. This boss can be found in the Fields of Judgement dungeon near the Dust Plume Ridge region of Nahantu. Once defeated, he has a chance to drop the Deathmask of Nirmitruq as well as other uniques. You will need 12 x Judicator’s Mask (drops from Astaroth, Whispers of the Tree caches, etc.) to access the hoard of Urivar.

The new item is also added to the loot pool of The Beast in the Ice, one of the earliest ladder bosses introduced in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Beast in the Ice: This boss can be encountered in the Kyovashad region of Sanctuary in Diablo 4, located within the Glacial Fissure dungeon, in the Desolate Highlands. Once this boss is defeated, you can access his hoard and have a chance of getting the Deathmask of Nirmitruq along with other items. You will need to farm 12 x Distilled Fear (drops from Tribute of Titans, Nightmare Dungeons) to open the hoard of this boss.

2) Can be found during Helltides and other World Events

While the Deathmask of Nirmitruq can be acquired as random monster drops, it’s better to hunt specific events across the world of Diablo 4. These events pop up occasionally across the map of Diablo 4; these include Legion Events and Helltide events.

Helltide events are by far the best way to go about finding some really good items in Diablo 4. Helltides spawn hourly across different locations in Diablo 4, so keep an eye out for these events. During these events, you fight hordes of monsters and collect Aberrant Cinders (Cinders) and use them to open chests. These chests have a high probability of dropping unique and legendary items. Use as many Cinders as possible, as you will lose them once the event ends.

Other than these events, you can acquire unique and legendary items from Strongrooms, Nightmare Dungeons, and hunting down World bosses.

3) Can be gambled for it at the Purveyor of Curiosities

If you are carrying a lot of Murmuring Obols (Obols), use them to gamble for specific gear at the Purveyor of Curiosities. While it's not at all guaranteed to get a unique drop from this process, it still is a solid way to get some legendary items, and if you are lucky, you might pull a few uniques.

While all the acquisition methods for this item are based on your luck, it can easily be fruitful. Grinding for items will help with your level progression as well as gaining paragon points.

