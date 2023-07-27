Diablo 4 downtime today (July 27): When will servers be back up?

There will be a Diablo 4 server downtime today, July 27, 2023, when the game will be temporarily unavailable for players for all regions and on all platforms. This will be a scheduled maintenance where Blizzard will look to address some of the key bugs and performance issues in the game along with reverting some of the balance changes that they had introduced with Season of the Malignant with patch 1.1.0a.

The Season 1 patch was not something that players appreciated all that much especially after Blizzard decided to nerf some of the most popular builds in the game. There has been a fair bit of community backlash against them, and it’s not surprising that the devs will now be looking to revert some of the nerfs.

Below are some of the Diablo 4 server downtime-related details for July 27, 2023.

When are the Diablo 4 servers going offline today (July 27)?

The Diablo 4 servers will be temporarily going down on July 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM PDT. The server downtime will begin at the same time for all regions and all the major platforms including, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

There will be no specific regional and platform timings for server downtime, and the game will be made unavailable for all players at the same time.

Diablo 4 maintenance schedule July 27: When are the servers coming back up?

The maintenance period is expected to be around 2 hours, and the servers will be back up on July 27, 2023, at 1:00 PM PDT. However, Blizzard has suggested that this is an approximation as the server downtime may extend beyond that depending on how well the maintenance goes.

If the developers are facing issues with shipping the upcoming set of changes and hotfix, then it’s likely that players will be required to wait it out a few hours longer to get back into the game.

What will be unavailable during Diablo 4 July 27 server maintenance?

Blizzard has confirmed that during the maintenance period, the game itself will be made unavailable and players will not be able to make their way in. Apart from the main Diablo website might also be facing issues with it along with the Diablo shop from the Battle.net client. Players might see their transactions failing repeatedly and are advised to wait it out before the maintenance period is over.