Diablo 4 error code 316719: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With Diablo 4 finally out for everyone around the globe, players are taking a trip to the Sanctuary to go toe to toe with Inarius and Lilith, in a story that's based on deception, rage, and a whole lot of demon slaying. Since the latest entry in the franchise is a live service title, it requires an active internet connection. However, despite having a proper connection, a lot of players are complaining about not being able to log into the game.

This issue that players are facing is also associated with the error code 316719. The article will explore the reasons behind the 316719 error in Diablo 4 and some possible fixes for it.

Possible fixes for the Diablo 4 error code 316719

The Diablo 4 error code 316719 appears when the connection to the game servers is lost. Before this error code is displayed, you will see a small message in the bottom-left corner of your screen that tells you the game is trying to reestablish the connection to the server.

Although it's currently unclear if the issue is a client-side one or a server-side one, the following checks can be done to troubleshoot the issue at hand. For starters, try restarting Diablo 4 along with your computer. In most cases, restarting the game and your system solves any network-related issues.

If this does not work, then you might have to check for issues with your internet connection. Start by restarting your modem or your router. To do this, power down your network devices and then wait for approximately 10-15 seconds. Power it back on again, and then try to connect to the game.

You might also need to check if your firewall is blocking Diablo 4, thereby causing the error code 316719. In case it is, you will have to add the game as an exception to your firewall. If none of these methods work, and your internet connection is working perfectly, then there's a high chance that the issue lies on the server-side of things.

To know the server status, head over to the official Diablo 4 Twitter page. If there's something wrong with the servers, there should be a tweet announcing the same. Considering that the game has just gone live, error codes are to be expected.

There's a high chance that the servers are being throttled right now because they cannot handle the number of players who are trying to log into the game at the same time. It's recommended that you wait for a while for the server queues to subside and then try joining in again. In case nothing works out for you, try checking out the official forums for the game to see if there's any fix for the problem that you're facing.

