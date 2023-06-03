Diablo 4 Idle time: How long will the servers wait before kicking AFK players?

Diablo 4’s early access has been an incredibly successful launch, and those who have pre-ordered the title's Deluxe and Ultimate editions are finally enjoying the complete game. There is a lot to do in the open-world setting of Sanctuary, and players are spending hours taking out hordes and getting their hands on some of the Legendary aspects.

There is a lot of curiosity amongst community members regarding some of the new quality-of-life features that Blizzard has introduced with the new franchise entry, and one of the most popular question is, how long are they allowed to stay idle after making their way into one of the regional servers?

Multiplayer games usually have an idle timer that automatically kicks players from the server if their character is AFK for too long. Diablo 4 is no exception to this fact, and as the game plays out like a traditional MMO, the servers start to kick players if they are inactive for a certain period.

How long can you be AFK/Idle in Diablo 4?

For those wondering about idle timers in Diablo 4, it seems the servers would wait approximately 30 minutes before kicking a character. While there is no official statement from Blizzard in this regard, the timing has been found by the Diablo community, who suggested that the servers will wait for around 20-30 minutes before forcing out an idle player.

After receiving a forced timeout, you will then be required to re-log back into the servers. Hence, it’s best that you not go AFK, lest you are kicked out during a high surge period and forced to wait for a significant amount of time before being able to log back in.

Additionally, going AFK outside towns is also not a good idea. The open world of Sanctuary is filled with demon hordes, and you are bound to encounter groups of them as soon as you set foot outside a town.

Hence, if you feel like investing in some downtime from constantly slaying monsters, it’s best to do it where no demon can reach you. This is especially true for those playing the game in the Hardcore mode, as dying here will permanently kill your progression.

Additionally, it’s also important to remember that Diablo 4’s early access just released, and the servers are not as stable as players would like them to be. Hence, you might get kicked out of the game due to technical issues or when the servers see a massive surge of logins.

