Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions quest guide

Diablo 4 features a wide assortment of missable side quests, including Keeping the Old Traditions. For those who played the game at launch, this style of side quest will no doubt be familiar, as it doesn’t really require any combat. You just need to find the location, head to where the game wants you to be, and complete the cryptic task ahead of you. Thankfully, we’ve done this quest, and are here to help.
While it doesn’t unlock any major rewards, it does give Exp, Gold, and Renown, which can help push you towards more Skill Points, Paragon Points, and Murmuring Obols. If you’re trying to get all the Renown you can, the Dry Steppes has a nice, easy quest to complete in Diablo 4: Keeping the Old Traditions.
How to complete Keeping the Old Traditions side quest in Diablo 4
If you want to double-up on rewards, before you start Diablo 4’s Keeping the Old Traditions, head to Jirandai and take the side quest Augury of Bones. You can do that while in the same area, making it a good way to get a bit of extra XP, and some Renown at the same time.
When you’re ready to complete Keeping the Old Traditions, head to the location on the map above in the Dry Steppes. It’s northeast of Jirandai, and it’s not really a far trek on horseback. Interestingly enough, you can also pick up Augur of Bones on the way, as you can see by the second blue exclamation mark.
While this quest doesn’t require fighting, there will almost surely be packs of enemies in the area, so be careful. When you get to the location above, interact with the blue exclamation mark to start Keeping the Old Traditions in Diablo 4. The game gives you a single, cryptic hint:
“Though timeworn, you endure. Before your colorful kin, I say: Yes, I keep our traditions!”
Head to the location the quest points you at — a little shrine nearby. Once you’re there, the game doesn’t tell you what to do to complete Keeping the Old Traditions, but here’s the solution: Use the Yes emote in front of the shrine. You may have to bind the emote to your emote wheel if it’s not already there, but that’s a simple enough task:
- Pull up the Emote Wheel either either Up on the D-Pad, or E on the Keyboard.
- Press Triangle/Y on the controller, or click “Customize” on the screen.
- Select “Yes” from the list, and bind it where you’d like it to be.
- Save changes and exit.
Now, all you have to do to complete Diablo 4’s Keeping the Old Traditions is to open the emote wheel and select “Yes”. This reveals a Hidden Chest nearby for you to open. This completes the quest, gives you a few items, exp, gold, and 30 Renown for the Dry Steppes.
Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features
- Diablo 4 Season 8: Best and worst classes, ranked
- 5 best Necromancer builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 8
- Diablo 4 Season 8 Journey changes, explained