Diablo 4 brings with it a full multiplayer experience, including options to express your thoughts to other players using the emote system. Emotes help convey a general sense of communication among party members and are customizable to a great extent within the game. In fact, they are required for certain missions, and it is mandatory that players familiarize themselves with the system.

Since the game is yet to have its full launch, many players may not be aware of how to go about it. Read on to learn how to master these emotes and quickly assign them to your shortcut wheel.

How to assign emotes to the shortcut wheel in Diablo 4

Using the emote wheel (Image via YouTube/Rifle Gaming)

Customizing emotes is thankfully a rather simple affair. Follow the simple steps given below to go about the process:

You will first need to bring up the emote menu, accessible either by pressing up on the D-Pad (for console players) or Pressing the E key (for PC players). Completing this action will unlock a total of three quick access “wheels” that can be toggled using the L2 and R2 buttons. From here, click on the relevant customization button in order to generate the entire list of available emotes. Select the desired emote and drag it to a particular section on the wheel to complete the process. You can now easily access these emotes by pressing the E key or Up on the D-Pad to activate it.

These emotes are mandatory to use in several campaign quests, which will involve you cheering the troops on, among other actions. Additionally, they are undoubtedly a huge part of team communication in the multiplayer part of the game.

How many emotes are available in Diablo 4?

A total of 14 emotes are available in Diablo 4, at the time of writing this article. They include:

Help

Thanks

Point

Wait

Follow

No

Taunt

Sorry

Hello

Yes

Wave

Cheer

Bye

Wings of the Creator

Of these 14 emotes, Wings of the Creator is locked behind the Ultimate edition of the game. Players who have purchased any other edition will not have access to it. Additional emotes are expected to arrive soon in Diablo 4's shop for purchase.

What else can players do with the quick-access wheel?

In addition to the use of emotes, the quick access or shortcut wheel can also be used for various other functions. Quick actions such as inspections and requests can be bound to the wheel, along with items such as elixirs for quick usage.

Diablo 4 is the newest mainline entry in Blizzard Entertainment's franchise. It can be best described as an action role-playing game with a focus on dungeon exploration and loot-based rewards. The title is set in an ancient medieval setting that is filled with monsters and demons, bringing with it an intriguing campaign.

Diablo 4 is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 5, 2023, across Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is currently out on Early Access.

