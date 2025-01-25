How to get Kessinger's Legacy in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Kessime's Legacy is a unique item in Diablo 4 for the Necromancer class. This powerful pair of pants significantly enhances the Blood Wave skill, allowing it to form two converging waves that pull in enemies and explode for massive damage. You can significantly improve the damage output on your necromancer character using this item.

In this guide, we will explain how to get the Kessinger's Legacy in Diablo 4 and discuss its in-game effects.

How to get Kessime's Legacy in Diablo 4

Lord Zir drops this item (Image via Blizzard)

Boss farming

Trending

Kessime's Legacy can drop from Lord Zir and other Ladder/Uber Bosses. These high-tier bosses are one of the most reliable methods for farming this unique item. Since Ladder and Uber bosses allow for target farming, grinding these encounters repeatedly increases the chance of obtaining Kessime's Legacy in Diablo 4.

Read more: 5 best build-defining Uniques to try in Diablo 4 Season 7

Nightmare Dungeons

Running Nightmare Dungeons is another effective way to obtain Kessime's Legacy, as they frequently reward unique items. Since these dungeons provide high-tier loot, focusing on high-difficulty Nightmare Dungeons is one of the best ways to farm for this item.

World Events

Participating in World Events such as Gathering Legions and World Boss fights is another method to farm Kessime's Legacy. These events feature high enemy density and multiple loot sources, increasing your chances of getting unique items from elite enemies and chests.

Helltide Events

Kessime's Legacy can also drop from Helltide Chests, making Helltide farming an effective strategy. To maximize your loot, farm Cinders as quickly as possible and open multiple Mystery Chests, which have a higher chance of dropping uniques. Keep an eye on the map, as Helltide events spawn every hour.

The Purveyor of Curiosity

For those who enjoy gambling for gear, The Purveyor of Curiosity also offers a chance to obtain Kessime’s Legacy. While you can roll for gear by spending Murmuring Obols, keep in mind that the rewards are randomized, meaning you could get anything from Magic to Mythic unique items.

Affixes on Kessime's Legacy

Casting Blood Wave Fortifies You for 70% of Your Maximum Life. (Enhances survivability in tough encounters)

(Enhances survivability in tough encounters) +187 - 300% Ultimate Damage. (Boosts overall damage for all ultimate abilities)

(Boosts overall damage for all ultimate abilities) +9.5 - 12% Damage Reduction While Fortified. (Increases tankiness when Fortified)

(Increases tankiness when Fortified) +16 - 25% Blood Wave Cooldown Reduction. (Allows more frequent use of Blood Wave)

(Allows more frequent use of Blood Wave) +23.5 - 35% Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage. (Greatly boosts Blood Wave’s burst potential)

Also read: Diablo 4 Season 7 gives me S2 deja vu, and that's a double-edged sword

What is the unique effect of Kessime's Legacy in Diablo 4?

Unique effects of Kessinger's Legacy in Diablo 4 explained (Image via Blizzard)

In Diablo 4, Kessime's Legacy drastically enhances the Blood Wave skill by modifying its mechanics. Instead of a single wave, Blood Wave now generates two waves—one on each side of the Necromancer. These waves move toward the player, pulling in surrounding enemies before converging at their feet and exploding for massive damage. This effect significantly improves Blood Wave’s crowd control potential.

Additionally, enemies struck by Blood Wave take 5-10% increased damage from subsequent Blood Waves, with this effect stacking up to 150-300%. Thus, repeated uses of Blood Wave will deal exponentially more damage to enemies caught in its radius. When combined with cooldown reduction and double-damage chances from the item's affixes, Kessime’s Legacy allows for highly effective chain damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback