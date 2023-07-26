Diablo 4 map suggests potential location for new expansion

The Diablo 4 map is an interesting component. As of now, it's been divided into five regions, each encompassing multiple cities and smaller encampments. Interestingly enough, these regions have their own flora and fauna as well, most of which are hostile toward the players. However, it's worth noting there are still areas on the map that are greyed out.

It's unclear if these areas will lead to something in the future. However, Blizzard is unlikely to leave the game in its current state. These greyed-out areas on the map could be regions arriving as a part of the upcoming expansion.

Blizzard could expand the current Diablo 4 map in upcoming expansions

As of now, there's no information on Blizzard adding a new expansion to Diablo 4. However, it's only a matter of time before they announce a brand new one, considering the game is a live-service title.

When compared to its predecessors, the Diablo 4 map is larger. Considering there's so much space on the map, it's only natural for the developers to include a new region. Although they could also add a portal-based mechanic and include a different realm where the events in the expansion could take place, the scenario is somewhat unlikely.

What's more interesting is how there's a region on the map right below Kehjistan where there is a lot of open space. Whenever there's a new expansion in the game, it could potentially take place in this area. Based on the lore and what was seen in the previous installments of the franchise, Kurast was a city with its own set of deadly inhabitants. It was located on the southern edge of Kehjistan.

The Diablo 4 map has a lot of space in the southern region (Image via Mapgenie.io)

So whenever there's a new expansion, it would likely be set in Kurast and located in the empty space on the southernmost end of the map itself. Moreover, Mephisto is also associated with this region, and there was an entire mission in a previous title that revolved around destroying this demon. It took place in this very city.

Considering that Mephisto had an important role in the current Diablo 4 campaign, developers could end up incorporating this demon in the expansion revolving around Kurast. Not just that, in the end, Nyerelle was seen traveling with the Soul Stone on a boat. Although her destination is unclear, she's currently sailing.

If one were to look carefully at the map, there are two entry points from the coast, with one being close to Kehjistan, while the other can be accessed via Hawezar. Furthermore, considering there's no other free space on the Diablo 4 map just yet, the potential of this area for hosting a new expansion is at an all-time high. While there's no concrete information on any expansion just yet, there should be some development on that front over the next couple of seasons.