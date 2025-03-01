Diablo 4 is dropping patch 2.1.3, another mid-season update for Season 7, on March 4, 2025. The patch notes for this have gone live already, and there's some good buffs to Witch powers, and for a few class abilities across-the-board. One particularly interesting but often-overlooked nook of gameplay, Conduit Shrines, got a much-needed buff — but it kind of sidesteps the problem where they hijack your build.

Here are the full patch notes for Diablo 4's patch 2.1.3, coming March 4.

All changes coming to Diablo 4 with patch 2.1.3

Diablo 4 is giving its seasonal powers one final glow-up (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The following are the changes to the new Witch Powers introduced in Season 7:

Grow

Damage per rank increased from 1% to 2.5%, maximum increased from 45% to 75%.

Doom Orb

Damage bonus on kills and boss damage increased from 5% to 8%, maximum damage increased from 100% to 160%.

Firebat Servants

Damage increased from 20% to 40% per hit.

Wave of Woe

Bounce damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Hex of Flames

Damage increased from 40% to 60%.

Poison Frog

Poison damage total increased from 40% to 90% per rank.

Explosion damage total increased from 50% to 120% per rank.

Skill Changes - Druid

Waxing Gibbous

Inherent additive Critical Strike damage replaced with +50% chance for Shred to deal double damage.

Wolf's Rain

Hurricane damage per Wolf increased from 5-15% to 15-25%.

Rogue

Assassin's Stride

Shadow Imbued potency increased from 40-80% to 60-120%.

Sorcerer

Skills and Passives

Ball Lightning

Damage increased from 24% to 30%.

Glass cannon

Damage increased from 6/12/18%[x] to 8/16/24%[x].

Vyr’s Mastery

Chance for your Shock skill to arc to another enemy increased from 10% to 15%.

Esu’s Ferocity

Fire Critical Strike Damage increased from 50% to 75%.

Fire Critical Strike Chance increased from 10% to 40%.

Spiritborn (Vessel of Hatred)

Sunstained War-Crozier

Potency Skill damage increased from 10-20% per stack to 15-25%, and maximum increased from 100-200% to 150-250%.

Wushe Nak Pa

Primary Spirit Hall Potency increased from 100-200% to 200-300%.

Unique Items

Axial Conduit

Explosion now scales with Chain Lightning ranks.

Okun’s Catalyst

This unique power has been reworded for clarity.

Previous: Ball Lightning orbits you creating a static field that damages all enemies within for 140 - 180%[x] of Ball Lightning's damage per active ball. You are Unhindered as long as the field is active.

Now: Casting Ball Lightning instead creates a separate static field around you that damages all enemies within for 140-180% Ball Lightning's damage per active ball. You are Unhindered as long as the field is active.

Strike of Stormhorn

Increased damage from 160-200% to 175-225%.

Now scales with Ranks of Ball Lightning.

The unique power has been reworded for clarity.

Previous: Ball Lightning splashes on impact for 160 - 200%[x] increased damage.

Ball Lightning splashes on impact dealing 175-225% of its total damage instantly.

Season of Witchcraft

The message that displays when an Uprooted Cocoon is emerged has been updated to not suggest a Head could be present in non-Torment difficulties.

Miscellaneous

The default search parameters for Party Finder now include and are ordered by the player's current difficulty level and one difficulty level lower.

The damage of Conduit Shrines has been adjusted to aggressively scale with player level and Paragon level.

Developer’s Note: For example, the average increase in damage from Conduit Shrines has increased by approximately 37x in Torment III.

Diablo 4 Season 8 release got delayed for a couple of weeks, so it's possible that this is not the final mid-season patch for Season of Witchcraft. Stay tuned for more changes, and check out our other guides on the game:

