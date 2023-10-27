Diablo 4 reveals limited-time free PC trial: Duration, restrictions, and more

If you’ve been on the fence about Diablo 4, a free PC trial may be just what you need. While the first season of content didn’t light the world on fire, Halloween is almost here, and Season 2, Season of Blood, has begun. This latest content has done a lot to improve the game, and while the free trial players won’t be able to play the latest season, it will give them a taste of what they’ve been missing out on. Unfortunately, this doesn’t work for the console version of the game.

If you’re interested in trying out the free PC trial of Diablo 4, we’ve got you covered on everything you need to know in order to get started. There’s never been a better time to try the game out, and if you haven’t decided before, this might help.

Diablo 4 is available for free PC trial with some restrictions

Expand Tweet

For those players who took part in the beta tests and preview sessions before Diablo 4 officially launched, it’s likely going to feel much the same in the free PC trial. PC users can play the action RPG for free, starting on October 26, 2023, until October 30, 2023. However, you cannot simply play through the entire game.

As this is a trial, there are restrictions. While Blizzard Entertainment didn’t specify how long you’d be able to play, in terms of story, it’s likely that you will not be able to go beyond Act I. This is due to the level restriction of the free PC trial, which is level 20. Granted, you can play as many characters as you’d like, and the data will likely carry over.

How to take part in PC trial

Open up Battle.net shop on their website or via the PC app.

Scroll down to “Free Trial”.

Select “Download Now”.

Install the game, log in, and play.

For those who decide they love Diablo 4 and wish to play after the free PC trial, the game is also available for 25% off for a limited time through the Battle.net app. As the Season of Blood just started, it’s a great time to dive into the game.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, trial users on PC won’t be able to play through Season 2 because it requires you to complete the campaign first. Once you’ve purchased the game, however, you are free to beat the main story, defeat Lilith, and try out the new seasonal content.

Diablo 4 is now free for a limited time on PC. From now until October 30, 2023, players can dive in for free and get a little taste of the non-stop action that the latest demon-slaying title from Blizzard Entertainment provides.