5 Best Barbarian builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 8

Barbarian is a simple yet one of the strongest classes in Diablo 4, thanks to its ability to take hits while dealing damage. Now that the devs are shaking up the core gameplay with increased difficulty and more challenging bosses in Season 8, you might be on the lookout for new builds.

Each class has received multiple nerfs and buffs, and if you are starting your journey with Barbarian, we have listed the five best Barbarian build recommendations you can try this season.

Best Barbarian builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 8

A lot of popular skills for the Barbarian have received buffs in Season 8. This makes them a great choice to counter the game’s increasing difficulty. The class is also much more player-friendly in terms of survival if you are a new player.

1) Overpowered HotA

Hammer of the Ancients (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hammer of the Ancients saw two buffs in Season 8. A reduction in Fury cost and a slight increase in damage will likely result in even higher use of this skill. Pairing the skill with Combat Bash and Violent HotA will further increase the damage.

Executioner's Aspect did get a significant nerf, making Ancestral Force a great option with HotA. This will ensure double damage to bosses from the Skill. Make sure to pick up Tactical Challenging shout for Fury generation.

2) Leap Whirlwind

Whirlwind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Spin to win has never been so enticing with Whirlwind getting a massive buff. The patch notes were brief, revealing a damage increase from 32% to 52%, and that’s all the reason you should need.

Pairing this with Leap will get you started on a premium mobbing build with a simple gameplay loop. Jump into a group of mobs and start spinning. Picking up Furious Whirlwind will add 40% more damage through bleed procs.

3) Mighty Throw Barbarian

Mighty Throw (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

On paper, Mighty Throw saw a massive nerf with its damage bonus reduced from 200% to 50%. However, the original value was bugged and wasn’t calculated properly. As a result, the decrease to 50% still results in more damage, even though the change was made not to make it too powerful.

Paired with Combat Bash to Overpower and the Herculean Spectacle aspect on your 2H weapon, this skill can deal some incredible damage. Use additional buffs like War Cry and Rallying Cry to take your damage to the next level.

4) Double Swing

Double Swing (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Double Swing is another popular skill that received the HotA treatment. Cost reduction with the ability to make the enemy vulnerable can help you melt bosses easily. A good combination would be the tried and tested Call of the Ancients and Vehement Brawler's aspect.

To clear regular enemies, use Bold Chieftain's aspect to keep your buffs like Rallying Cry and War Cry active more frequently. Warrior’s Rupture can help increase attack speed to clear dungeons quickly.

5) Death Blow CotA

Death Blow (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Season 8 did not see any changes to Death Blow, but there were also no nerfs, meaning it is still endgame-viable as it was during the previous season. The skill allows you to generate Fury by acquiring Fighter's Death Blow node.

To add more damage buff during boss fights, Call of the Ancients is the best pick. Simply using the skill will grant increased damage and attack speed. Rallying Cry and War Cry are also good combinations for your barbarian. Furthermore, passive skills like Warpath and Heavy Handed are necessary if you plan to go with a Death Blow build.

