Diablo 4 Season 8: All changes since the 2.2 PTR

As the Diablo 4 Season 8 release date (April 29) draws near, Blizzard has introduced some new changes for the updated 2.2 patch notes. Earlier, the developers cracked down on the boss powers added in Season 8, which were powerful enough to completely overshadow buildcrafting. However, they recently announced a number of more changes — specifically to the new Uniques, other than some class balance changes.
In this article, we will list all the changes made from the 2.2 PTR to Diablo 4 Season 8, going live next week. Those already familiar with the 2.2 PTR patch notes can just look at this changes to get a gist of what's new in the live Season.
Every change in Diablo 4 S8 compared to PTR for 2.2.0
Andariel's Flaming Skull
- Primary Power
- Damage decreased from 1800% to 450%.
- Modifier
- Damage over time bonus decreased from 21%-40% to 10.5-20%.
- Damage over time no longer requires enemies to be burning.
- Removed additional burn damage when triggering Primary Power.
Belial's Eye Beams
- Primary Power
- Damage decreased from 1750% to 438%.
- Damage Reduction decreased from 75% to 50%.
- Reduced amount of eye beams from 6 to 5.
- Slightly sped up the eye's orbiting rotation.
- Eye's durations reduced from 3.5 to 2 seconds, damage over time duration is unaffected.
Harbinger of Hatred's Volley
- Primary Power
- Damage decreased from 400% to 250%.
- Modifier
- Fixed Vulnerable bonus to be multiplicative.
- Added a 1 second cooldown to activating this modifier.
Urivar
- Primary Power
- Damage decreased from 800% to 400%.
- Added a 1 second cooldown to this ability.
- Removed 5 second ultimate cooldown reduction.
- Gain 15% Cooldown Reduction.
Duriel's Burrow
- Primary Power
- Damage decreased from 200% to 100%.
- Modifier
- Increased Dodge duration from 2 to 5 seconds.
Sinerat
- Primary Power
- Damage decreased from 200% to 50%.
Avarice
- Modifier
- Damage bonus per resource point decreased from 1.5%-3.4% to 0.01%-0.20%.
Lilith
- Primary Power
- Damage increased from 250% to 400%.
- Modifier
- Only 1 Blisters can exist per Elite, and 2 per Boss.
- Blisters can no longer become executed from abilities that cannot execute bosses.
- Blister Elite damage reduced from 5.25%-10% to 2.1%-4%.
Wandering Death's Chest Beam
- Primary Power
- Adjusted the beam to start closer to your character.
- Modifier
- Execute threshold 15%-34% to 15.5%-25%.
Blackmailer's Sabotage
- Modifier
- Barrier amount reduced from 20%-58% to 11%-30%.
Allek's Talons
- Primary Power
- Channeled Basic abilities can now proc this ability while channeling.
Hatred's Embrace's Hate
- Modifier
- Maximum Critical Chance bonus decreased from 22.5%-70% to 12%-50%.
Flesh Reaper's Disruption
- Modifier
- Increased Vulnerable Damage from Crowd Control bonus from 0.25%[x] to 0.5%[x].
Grigoire's Lightning Square
- Primary Power
- Damage Decreased from 300% to 250%.
Lord Zir's Blood Pool
- Modifier
- Increased Heal amount from 5.5%-15% to 17%-36%.
Skerg's Toxins
- Primary Power
- Changed to whenever you take direct damage.
- Damage decreased from 1000% to 600%.
Varshan's Life Steal
- Primary Power
- Leeching beam now always works on a surrounding enemy.
- Damage is over 1 second instead of 3.
- Increased damage to 700%.
Beastmaster's Training
- Primary Power
- Summons now stuns for 2-4 seconds instead of taunts.
Barbarian
Skills
Whirlwind
- Damage increased from 32% to 52%.
Furious Whirlwind
- Bleed damage increased from 40% of Whirlwind's Base Damage over 5 seconds to 120% [weapon damage] over 5 seconds.
Developer’s Note: We recognized that none of the options were previously attractive for a pure whirlwind build so we've greatly adjusted the bleed option to compensate as a powerful second choice.
Double Swing
- Fury cost reduced from 25 to 20.
- Damage increased from 60% to 66%.
Hammer of the Ancients
- Fury cost reduced from 35 to 30.
- Damage increased from 90% to 98%.
Upheaval
- Fury cost reduced from 40 to 35.
- Damage increased from 120% to 132%.
Rend
- Fury cost reduced from 35 to 30.
Warrior's Mighty Throw
- Damage bonus reduced from 200%[x] to 50%[x].
Developer’s Note: The value was adjusted to a reasonable level to compensate for the bug fix made to Warrior’s Mighty Throw, but it will ultimately result in heftier BONKS.
Steel Grasp
- Base damage increased from 35% to 80%.
Fighter's Steel Grasp
- Damage bonus reduced from 400%[x] to 200%[x].
Warrior's Steel Grasp
- Number of charges gained increased from 1 to 2.
Developer’s Note: We’ve moved some of the damage bonus for Steel Grasp baseline to make gaining additional charges a more attractive option. This is an increase in damage for both options.
Legendary Aspects and Unique Items
Executioner's Aspect
- Damage per 100 Strength reduced from 15% to 5%.
- The damage bonus now caps at 200%.
Developer’s Note: Earthquakes maintained a clear advantage over other builds in the PTR, even after updates meant to bring them in line with other builds. These changes aim to return them to the levels we want and make room for more Barbarian builds to enter the spotlight.
Twin Strikes
- Critical Strike chance affix replaced with Chance for Double Swing to deal Double Damage.
Druid
Skills
Storm Strike
- Chain acquisition radius increased by 50%.
Cyclone Armor
- Non-physical damage resist increased from 15% to 20%.
Ravens
- Passive Damage increased from 31% to 90%.
Poison Creeper
- Passive damage over 2 seconds increased from 47% to 65%.
- Active damage over 2 seconds increased from 126% to 180%.
Passives
Abundance
- Basic Skill Spirit generation increased from 6/12/18% to 10/20/30%.
Earthen Might
- While the guaranteed Critical Strike buff is active, it now also gains 50%[x] increased Critical Strike damage.
- Earthen Might can now be procced again while the buff is active after a very short delay.
Nature's Fury
- Channeled skills now periodically activate Nature's Fury.
- Stone Bursts triggered by Nature's Fury now channel to maximum size before exploding.
Spirit Boons
Gift of the Stag
- Maximum Spirit reduced from 40 to 30.
- Spirit generation increased from 5 to 10.
Legendary Aspects and Unique Items
Aspect Of Impending Deluge
- Previous: Storm Strike's damage is increased by 50%[x] and increases the damage the target takes from other skills by 20-40%[x] for 6 seconds.
- Now: Storm Strike chains to twice as many targets and increases the damage the targets take from other skills by 30-50%[x] for 6 seconds.
Wildheart Hunger
- Decay rate reduced from 2% per second to 0.5% per second.
Gathlen's Birthright
- Anima of the Forest duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.
- Critically Hitting a boss grants 5 stacks.
Developer’s Note: The break between the benefits of Anima of the Forest allows for much larger bonuses to be granted on this effect, but after feedback and testing, we've decided to increase the uptime on this effect by 50%. Giving it much greater boss fighting effectiveness in order to help the moment of power feel more consistent.
Necromancer
Skills
Blood Lance
- Now always spreads the Lanced effect to another enemy, even when hitting a non-Lanced enemy.
Blood Wave
- Damage increased from 450% to 500%.
Bone Storm
- Damage increased from 300% to 350%.
Passives and Effects
Terror
- Previous: You deal 3/6/9%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies who are Slowed or Chilled, and 3/6/9%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies who are Stunned, Immobilized, or Frozen. These bonuses stack and apply to Shadow damage done by you and your Minions.
- Now: You deal 3/6/9%[x] increased Shadow damage to Crowd Controlled enemies, and 3/6/9%[x] increased Shadow damage to Elites and Bosses. These bonuses stack.
Developer’s Note: This bonus still applies to Shadow damage from your Minions. Your Minions benefit from all of your damage bonuses, so it was redundant to include that specification here.
Vampiric Curse
- Now considered a Curse Skill for various Necromancer effects, specifically Affliction, Amplify Damage, Frailty, Aspect of the Damned, Amplify Glyph, and Damage to Cursed Enemies.
- Damage from the unleashed Souls is now considered a Summoning Skill.
Paragon
Flesh-eater Legendary Node
- Corpses consumed during the bonus's duration will now count towards refreshing the bonus.
Scent of Death Legendary Node
- Previous: With at least 2 Corpses nearby, you gain 15% Damage Reduction. With no Corpses Nearby, you deal 15%[x] increased Damage.
- Now: You gain 15% Damage Reduction and deal 30%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage.
Legendary Aspects and Unique Items
Aspect of the Unholy Tether
- Now grants Unstoppable, rather than Unhindered.
- Duration Reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.
Aspect of Service and Sacrifice
- Damage from the Skeleton Warrior's explosion is now considered Summoning Skill damage.
- Damage increased from 100-200% to 200-300% Weapon Damage.
Sanguivor, Blade of Zir
- Inherent Affix changed from Mage and Golem Damage to Summoning Damage.
- Damage bonus per soul increased from 5-10% to 15-25%.
- Value of the Intelligence affix increased to match other Two Handed Weapons.
- Previous: 160-188 Intelligence.
- Now: 214-242 Intelligence.
- Vampiric Curse souls can now be unleashed only with Army of the Dead, rather than Defensive, Macabre, or Agility Skills, while using this weapon.
Rogue
Skills
Shadow Clone
- Now always a Cutthroat Skill, rather than only with its Rank 5 Bonus.
Death Trap
- Base cooldown increased from 50 seconds to 60 seconds.
- Cooldown reduction from kill or Overpower reduced from 10 seconds to 5 seconds.
Prime Death Trap
- Bonus Trap damage reduced from 50%[x] to 20%[x].
Items and Tempering
Trap Expertise tempering recipe moved from the Offensive to the Utility category.
Scoundrel's Leathers
- Inherent Affix no longer applies the Core Skill tag to Grenade Skills.
- Unique Power
- Previous: Your Trap Skills can be thrown and will spawn a Death Trap every 10 seconds when Cast. You step through the shadows to your Death Trap when Cast, gaining 10-30%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds.
- Now: Your Trap Skills can be thrown and will spawn a Death Trap every 10 seconds when Cast, granting you 10-30% increased damage for 5 seconds.
Sorcerer
Skills
Ice Shards
- Shard projectiles now spawn slightly further behind the player to consistently hit close enemies.
Familiar
- The casting of Familiar has been refined, resulting in snappier gameplay.
Passives
Avalanche
- Previous: Lucky Hit: Your Frost Skills have up to a 30% chance to make your next cast of Ice Shards, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard consume no Mana and deal 60%[x] increased damage. Damage is increased by an additional 25%[x] against Vulnerable enemies.
- Now: Your Frost Skills cost 30% less Mana and deal 60%[x] increased damage. Damage is increased by an additional 25%[x] against Vulnerable enemies.
Legendary Aspects and Unique Items
Shivering Aspect
- Damage increased from 20%-40% to 35%-55%.
Aspect of the Frozen Tundra
- Ice Spikes spawned from this aspect now scale with ranks of Deep Freeze.
Glacial Aspect
- Ice Spikes spawned from this aspect now scale with ranks of Blizzard.
Aspect of the Frozen Wake
- Ice Spikes spawned from this aspect now scale with ranks of Ice Armor.
Aspect of Frozen Memories
- Previous: The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 2 additional casts and its damage to Vulnerable enemies is increased to 50-75%[x].
- Now: The Avalanche Key Passive now reduces the cost of Frost Skills by an additional 30% and its damage to Vulnerable enemies is increased to 50-75%[x].
Developer’s Note:
Frost Skill cost reduction is additive with the Key Passive.
Hail of Verglas
- Max Life Affix has been changed to Cooldown Reduction.
- The spread of Ice Shards has been decreased.
Paragon
Enchantment Master Legendary Node
- Previous: Your Enchantments are 30% stronger, and each equipped Enchantment grants 30%[x] increased damage with their main element.
- Now: Your enchantments are 30%[x] stronger, and each equipped Enhancement grants 40%[x] increased damage with their main element, and 20%[x] increased damage for the second Enchantment if it is the same element.
Tempering
The Elemental Control Recipe has had levels of Convulsion replaced by levels of Static Discharge.
New Tempering Recipes
New All-Class Offensive Tempering Recipes
- Elemental Finesse: Day
- Fire Damage
- Physical Damage
- Lightning Damage
- Elemental Finesse: Night
- Cold Damage
- Poison Damage
- Shadow Damage
Belial, Lord of Lies
After PTR feedback, the final form of Belial, Lord of Lies was made meaner and more challenging.
- He had his health and damage increased.
- He also gained some new tricks to cause hell with, such as a second slam attack during the first phase of the encounter.
Miscellaneous
- The experience reward reduction between Levels 1 and 25 has been lessened to create a smaller difference between this season and last season.
- Magic Seasonal Powers now cost 40% less Spectral Ash, and Rare Seasonal Powers now cost 20% less Spectral Ash to rank up.
- We've adjusted the odds at which you can upgrade Paragon Glyphs when your Pit Tier is lower than your Glyph level.
- The odds at which you can upgrade Paragon Glyphs when your Pit Tier is lower than your Glyph level have been adjusted.
- Previously: You have a 0% chance to level a Glyph if you're not within 10 Pit Tiers.
- Now: You have a 1% chance to level a Glyph if you're within 50 Pit Tiers, doubling every 10 Pit Tiers.
- The Monster Health increase per Pit Tier has been lessened to create a smaller difference between this season and the last season.
Bug Fixes
Belial’s Return
- Fixed an issue where defeating a Lair Boss could reward Reputation.
- Fixed an issue where Wandering Death's Chest Beam could continue to deal damage after the player stopped channeling.
- Fixed an issue where the Apparition Incursion Whisper could not be completed in the Field of Giants.
Barbarian
- Fixed an issue where Bane of Ahjad-Den would pause its timer when swapping weapons.
- Fixed an issue where Whirlwind's tooltip was adjusting based on weapon speed.
- Fixed an issue where Warrior's Mighty Throw was granting an additive damage bonus rather than multiplicative.
Druid
- Fixed an issue where Damage While Human would not show up in the Character Stats panel when gaining multiplicative damage bonuses.
- Fixed an issue where Stone Burst was overpowering with Aspect of Anticline Burst on the second level of explosion in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where Anima of the Forest would not refresh the Earthen Might key passive if the Anima buff was gained again very quickly.
- Fixed an issue where the Critical Strike bonus from Earthen Might was not removed when the Key Passive was lost.
Necromancer
- Fixed an issue where Bone Storms that were generated from Lidless Wall would not benefit from Chance for Bone Storm to Deal Double Damage affixes.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue where Death Trap's Cooldown would sometimes fail to be reduced by Preparation or from Overpowers, and sometimes fail to Overpower with Banished Lord's Talisman and Scoundrel's Leather.
- Fixed an issue where Poison Trap when copied by Shadow Clone would not properly scale with the correct Skill Tags, like Damage with Ultimate Skills.
- Fixed an issue where the Aftermath Passive was granting extra resource when triggering an additional Death Trap via Scoundrel's Leathers.
Sorcerer
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Frosty Strides didn't activate properly when using the Teleport Enchantment evade.
General
- Fixed an issue when the chance to upgrade a Paragon Glyph 6-7 levels below the completed Pit Tier had slightly lower odds than expected.
- Fixed an issue where certain projectile attacks from Drowned enemies didn't damage the player.
- Fixed an issue where the player could not teleport to Infernal Hordes from inside a dungeon.
- Fixed an issue where the Blood Maiden didn't drop as much Exquisite Blood as expected in certain scenarios.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where Artificer's Stones listed that they could be acquired in Infernal Hordes.
- Various visual, UI, stability, and performance improvements.
Vessel of Hatred changes in Diablo 4 S8 compared to 2.2 PTR
As for the Vessel of Hatred DLC, the following two Rune Words have been changed, other than some Spiritborn balance tweaks.
Xan
- Duration Increased from 0.25 to 0.35 seconds.
- Overflow Effect
- Previous: Increase damage.
- Now: Increase duration.
Tec
- Damage reduced from 1000% to 700%.
Spiritborn
- Aspect of Apprehension moved from Utility to Offensive Category.
- Rushing Claw
- Damage increased from 60% to 80%.
- Sepazontec
- Damage increased from 50-100% to 80-130%.
- Sunbird's Gorget
- Damage increased from 150-300% to 200-400%.
- Additional functionality: Now also makes your Storm Feathers also a Jaguar Skill.
Check out our other guides on Diablo 4 Season 8:
- All Boss Powers in Diablo 4 Season 8, and how to get them
- Best Class in Diablo 4 Season 8: What’s the most OP spec going into the new season?
- Diablo 4 Season 8 Battle Pass rework: The Reliquary rewards, price, and changes explained
- Best Necromancer leveling builds in Diablo 4 Season 8
- Is Diablo 4 Season 8’s Torment 4 too difficult for casual players?