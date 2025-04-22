Diablo 4 Season 8 Battle Pass rework: The Reliquary rewards, price, and changes explained

Diablo 4 Season 8’s Battle Pass rework has finally been unveiled in the form of the Reliquary. This system completely changes how you pick up your rewards throughout this Season and future Seasons, provided it meets fan approval. We’ll just have to wait and see how it’s received once Season 8 actually kicks off at the end of April 2025. We’ve known a Battle Pass change was coming for some time now, but the real question is, how does it all work?

Blizzard recently revealed the new system, what it’s going to cost players to unlock the Premium rewards, and teased the kind of content that will be in the basic, free Reliquary as a part of the Diablo 4 Season 8 Battle Pass rework. Here’s what’s in store for you in Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Season 8 rewards: What’s in store this time?

The old Diablo 4 Battle Pass was a mindless grind where you played the game and slowly unlocked rewards you may or may not want, so the Season 8 Reliquary will change all of that. We don’t know what the specific rewards will be until April 29th. Meanwhile, here’s what we do know about the system.

Here's what the new UI will look like going forward (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The new Reliquary system has two types of Reliquaries: Battle Pass and Event Reliquaries. For the most part, we’ll just see the Battle Pass Reliquaries, which will likely have four choices.

The upcoming Season 8, for example, has four: Belial’s Return (Free) and then the Weapons, Beasts, and Armor (All Premium). The Belial’s Return pass has the same type of thing you’d see in a free battle pass right now:

Town Portal

Weapon Cosmetics

Horse Cosmetics

Platinum

Gloves of the Deceiver transmog (Bonus Reward)

We don't know the names, but we know roughly what the new cosmetics for Beasts look like (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Thankfully, you get to pick the rewards in the order you’d like to receive them in the Reliquary by using Favor Tokens. Favor Tokens are unlocked by killing enemies and completing quests, so it should be simple enough to farm as many as you need — but you can only hold 99 of them at a time.

At this time, we know that the Beasts Tab of the Diablo 4 Season 8 Reliquary features eight rewards, one of which is the Bonus Reward you get for unlocking the others. It should take 42 Favor Tokens to complete this tier — the other costs are currently unknown.

The Premium Reliquaries in Diablo 4 Season 8’s Battle Pass update cost 200 (Weapons)/500 (Beasts)/800 (Armor) individually, or you can pay 1,000 Platinum to unlock all three.

This lines up with the current pricing, so there’s not an increase, thankfully. I think I like this system more, in some ways. If I just wanted one of them, I could pay less than 1,000 Platinum. They do show that there’s a Premium Bundle on the same window, so it’s not hidden. Here’s what each of them roughly contain:

Weapons: Weapon cosmetics to support a variety of class fantasies, Guise of the Deceiver Boots (Bonus Rewards)

Weapon cosmetics to support a variety of class fantasies, Guise of the Deceiver Boots (Bonus Rewards) Beasts: Mounts, mount cosmetics, a Pet, Guise of the Deceiver Legs (Bonus Rewards)

Mounts, mount cosmetics, a Pet, Guise of the Deceiver Legs (Bonus Rewards) Armor: Cosmetic Armor sets for each class, Town Portal cosmetic, Guise of the Deceiver Chest/Helmet (Bonus Rewards)

Each of the Premium Reliquaries in Diablo 4 Season 8 contains a series of thematic rewards that you can purchase again in any order. These Premium Reliquaries also each have bonus rewards, which unlock when you complete said Reliquaries.

Each has a piece of the Guise of the Deceiver Armor Set, or fans who purchase the Deluxe Edition Battle Pass will get that as an immediate unlock, alongside other rewards for 2,800 Platinum

Deceiver’s Final Form Wings for each Class

Orinocta the Owl pet

Access to the Weapons, Beasts, and Armor Reliquaries

Naturally, the Deluxe version costs more, but features some neat cosmetic rewards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We also know that there will be Event Reliquaries from time to time in the Diablo 4 Season 8 Battle Pass rework. These will be aligned with milestone events and various IP collaborations with their own specific Reliquaries. They will function like other Battle Pass Reliquaries, but their pricing system is unknown.

However, this could mean that the amazing cosmetics the game is known for could be more reasonably priced. For example, the WoW collaboration cosmetics were all found in the shop and were incredibly expensive.

With an upcoming Berserk collab, it will be a good test case for players so we can see what to expect in the future. I’m cautiously optimistic about this system. I do like the idea of being able to pick what I want when I want it instead of digging through a bunch of stuff I don’t care about.

