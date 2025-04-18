What could be in the Diablo 4 x Berserk Collab? Exploring the possibilities

Diablo 4 and Berserk are coming together with an official collaboration, which, at its core, is exciting. Berserk is one of the most important dark fantasy manga to ever be released, by Kentaro Miura, and continued by Kouji Mori. The settings of D4 and Berserk fit together perfectly, and I want to be very excited for this. As a long-time fan of the manga, there is a great many possibilities that could come with this.

However, we have to temper our expectations. I love Diablo 4 as a game as well, and Blizzard Entertainment is responsible for many of my favorite gaming moments, but a dark cloud hangs over the Berserk collab.

Diablo 4 x Berserk collab coming in Season 8, but what could it feature?

Originally hinted at in the Diablo 4 2025 Roadmap, the mysterious IP collab was recently confirmed to be Berserk. Kentaro Miura’s epic dark fantasy manga will be coming to Blizzard Entertainment’s dark fantasy ARPG, in some fashion or another. It’s likely we’ll learn more about it in the next developer live stream, which takes place on April 24, 2025.

So far, all we’ve seen is a beautifully animated trailer. In it, seen above, a Barbarian, marked with the Brand of Sacrifice, slaughters a small group of demons. He’s also seen wearing Guts’ (protagonist of Berserk) tattered cloak, Berserker Armor, and wielding the iconic Dragonslayer Sword.

That’s all we know so far, but we have to look at the last sort of collaboration with Diablo 4, before Berserk, and that was World of Warcraft. There were two sets of, admittedly gorgeous skins that were released. While these were amazing, they were also, like every other cosmetic in the game, prohibitively expensive.

This is the part that has fans understandably worried about what this could mean. The “World of Warcraft” event was just more skins. The closest thing to an event of substance that’s been seen were the gemmed goblins, and that wasn’t even a crossover. That was just more Diablo.

I’d love to see an actual in-game event, where new types of demons swarm the world, and players can unlock (or purchase) cosmetics based on Berserk, through gameplay. It’s likely going to cost real money, though. There are several iconic characters that could be represented, though: Guts, Casca, Griffith, Schierke or Daiba.

The possibilities are certainly there to create something fantastic. For now, we’ll simply have to wait and see, but there are plenty of fans who are just expecting more $20-30 USD skins to pop up in the game, and that’s it.

