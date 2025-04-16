Diablo 4 Season 8 release date and estimated start time

Diablo 4 Season 8 was delayed, but we now know exactly when you can expect to start the latest in-game content. While Blizzard has revealed the time, it’s important to note that this could change by the time the launch actually happens. There could be extended downtime, as an example. Though the Season of Witchcraft was a lot of fun, many are curious about exactly how the next season, Belial’s Return, will go.

That’s mostly due to the reported increased difficulty, with many players wondering if they’ll be able to even clear Torment 4 content. If you want to log on as soon as the servers come up and Diablo 4 Season 8 starts, here’s what you need to know for the April 29, 2025 launch.

What date and time does Diablo 4 Season 8 kick off?

We’ve known for a while that Diablo 4 Season 8 will start on April 29, 2025, but now we know the expected start time as well. Season 8, Belial’s Return, will kick off at 10 am PDT, provided no issues, extended downtime, or other problems occur with the end of the Season of Witchcraft, and the start of Belial’s Return.

It won't be too much longer before you can start farming overpowered boss skills to use (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re in a region other than PST, here are your times:

EDT: 1 pm

BST: 6 pm

CEST: 7 pm

IST: 11:30 pm

CST: 2 am (April 30, 2025)

JST: 3 am (April 30, 2025)

AEST: 5 am (April 30, 2025)

When D4 Season 8 starts, players will have access to a wealth of new borrowed power mechanics, new Uniques, and a slower leveling process. This season’s theme is all about Boss Powers, so players will tackle specific Incursion events, as well as fighting World Bosses and Pinnacle bosses, if they want some of the most powerful options in the game.

Another important change is happening this season: Instead of a mid-season patch filled with balance updates, the developers are going to be hitting that within the first few weeks. Hopefully, it won’t take powerful builds and flatten them into uselessness.

