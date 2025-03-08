Diablo 4 Season 8 plans to slow things down with lower leveling pace, higher Torment difficulty

Diablo 4’s Season 8 is going to slow the game down a little while also increasing the overall Torment challenge. One of the problems with the game, per user feedback, is that D4 feels like it's a "weekend game.” You can log on, and blast your way through to Torment 4 in no time at all. It was getting entirely too easy and quick to hit the level cap and push through to the hardest content of the game. The developers want the game to be fun but not too easy, it sounds like.

For those who think it’s too easy to reach Torment 4, that’s going to change in D4 Season 8, that’s for sure. I did notice that between Diablo 4’s Season 7, it was pretty easy to level cap and jump right into the Torment content, even as someone who can only occasionally play. Here’s what you can expect, change-wise.

Diablo 4 Season 8’s leveling pace will slow a little, and Torment will be more challenging

According to the Diablo 4 developers during the Campfire Chat, progression speed and the overall number of players hitting Torment 4 doubled. From the time players were hitting level 60, it was only taking about 15 hours to get to Torment 4, and about half of the player base was reaching that level of difficulty.

On top of that, it was only taking players about 9 hours to hit level 60 in Season 7, far away from the 15-17 hours in Season 6. The goal is to shift it back to the Season 6 pacing to keep things feeling smooth without it being too slow or too fast.

If you thought Torment 4 was too easy to reach, just wait for Diablo 4 Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The major complaint was that there was just no challenge to the game. It was super easy for many players to just breeze through the Torment difficulty levels, get to the farther points of the endgame, and easily demolish everything in the game. That’s going to change in Season 8.

In Diablo 4 Season 8, Torment 1 now starts at Pit Tier 10, and overall Torment (and Pit) scaling will increase by roughly 20% per level. That means that 20% difficulty stacks with each level — the higher Pit tiers promise to be truly horrifying.

What this means for players trying to dive into Torment 4 is that it will be the equivalent of Season 7’s Pit Tier 76. That means those players seeking a challenge will be getting exactly what they want.

However, the problem is going to lie in the casual player — how are they going to feel about this? This might be more challenging than some players want. It will be interesting to see how the feedback for Season 8 goes, as there are quite a few big changes coming all at once for the upcoming content drop.

The developers' ideal number of players hitting Torment 4 is about 10%. That means only the best of the best players really push into that content level. It was clearly not hitting the mark, so there will be some changes. Only time will tell how the community receives this.

