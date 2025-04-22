Diablo 4 Season 8 finally cracks down on seasonal power creep

|Name
|Changes
|Andariel's Flaming Skull
Old Main: After standing still for 1 second, summon a skull for 4 seconds that rotates around you and breathes fire that Burns enemies for 1200% damage over 3 seconds. Old Modifier: Burning Enemies take 21% more damage from your DOT effects. For 5 seconds activating your Main Boss Power, all your other attacks Burn enemies for 1,800% damage over 3 seconds.
New Main: After standing still for 1 second, summon a skull for 4 seconds that rotates around you and breathes fire that Burns enemies for 450% damage over 3 seconds. New Modifier: Burning Enemies take 10%[x] more damage from your DOT effects. For 5 seconds activating your Main Boss Power, all your other attacks Burn enemies for 1,800% damage over 3 seconds.
|Harbinger of Hatred's Volley
Old Main: After damaging a Vulnerable enemy, shoot piercing projectiles that last 1.3 seconds, dealing 400% Fire damage and applying Vulnerable. Deals 40%[x] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Old Modifier: Casting a Basic Skill at Maximum Resource spends it all to make all Nearby enemies Vulnerable. Activating your Main Boss Power grants 11%[x] increased Vulnerable Damage for 5 seconds.
New Main: After damaging a Vulnerable enemy, shoot piercing projectiles that last 1.3 seconds, dealing 250% Fire damage and applying Vulnerable. Deals 40%[x] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. New Modifier: Casting a Basic Skill at Maximum Resource spends it all to make all Nearby enemies Vulnerable. Activating your Main Boss Power grants 11%[x] increased Vulnerable Damage for 5 seconds.
|Hatred's Embrace's Haste
|Old Main: Casting a Shadow or Fire Skill grants 1.1% increased Movement Speed for 3 seconds, up to 11%. Old Modifier: Gain 5%[+] Critical Strike Chance, increased by 0.5%[+] for each 1% of Shadow Resistance you have, up to a maximum of 22.25%[+].
|New Main: Casting a Shadow or Fire Skill grants 1.1% increased Movement Speed for 3 seconds, up to 11%. New Modifier: Gain 5%[+] Critical Strike Chance, increased by 0.5%[+] for each 1% of Shadow Resistance you have, up to a maximum of 12%[+].
|Sinerat's Flames
|Old Main: Using a Mobility Skill Burns Close enemies for 200% Burning damage over 4 seconds. Old Modifier: Gain 5%[x] increased damage to all Elements. For each 1% of an Element's Resistance from bonuses, gain 0.2%[x] increased damage for that Element, up to a maximum of 15.5%[x].
|New Main: Using a Mobility Skill Burns Close enemies for 50% Burning damage over 4 seconds. New Modifier: Gain 5%[x] increased damage to all Elements. For each 1% of an Element's Resistance from bonuses, gain 0.2%[x] increased damage for that Element, up to a maximum of 15.5%[x].
|Avarice's Explosive Ore
|Old Main: When you gain excess Primary Resource, spawn a Piece of Ore. After 2.5 seconds, the Piece of Ore explodes dealing 700% Fire damage. You can spawn up to three at once. Old Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power spends all your Primary Resource to increase its damage by 1.5%[x] per Resource point spent.
|New Main: When you gain excess Primary Resource, spawn a Piece of Ore. After 2.5 seconds, the Piece of Ore explodes dealing 700% Fire damage. You can spawn up to three at once. New Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power spends all your Primary Resource to increase its damage by 0.01%[x] per Resource point spent.
|Lilith's Wind of Hate
Old Main: When you Cast a skill, attack enemies with a wave of spikes that lasts 2 seconds and deals 250% PHysical damage. Enemies take 60%[x] increased damage from Wind of Hate each time it hits them, up to 300%[x]. Old Modifier: Hitting an Elite enemy with a Main Boss Power creates an inert Blister Clone with 10% of their Maximum Life for 15 seconds. Killing the Blister removes 5.25% of the Elite's Life. An Elite can have up to 3 Blisters active at once, except for World Bosses.
New Main: When you Cast a skill, attack enemies with a wave of spikes that lasts 2 seconds and deals 250% PHysical damage. Enemies take 60%[x] increased damage from Wind of Hate each time it hits them, up to 300%[x]. New Modifier: Hitting an Elite enemy with a Main Boss Power creates an inert Blister Clone with 10% of their Maximum Life for 15 seconds. Killing the Blister removes 2.1% of the Elite's Life. An Elite can have up to 1 Blister active at once, and a Boss can have up to 2 Blisters. Enemies with Resilience cannot spawn Blisters
|Wandering Death's Chest Beam
|Old Main: While channeling a Skill, spawn a beam that deals 300% Frostbite damage per second. Enemies hit take 50%[x] increased damage from you for 1 second. Old Modifier: Your Main Boss Power instantly Executes Non-Boss enemies hit with less than 15% Life. When you Execute enemies you gain 25 Primary Resource.
|New Main: While channeling a Skill, spawn a beam that deals 300% Frostbite damage per second. Enemies hit take 50%[x] increased damage from you for 1 second. New Modifier: Your Main Boss Power instantly Executes Non-Boss enemies hit with less than 15.5% Life. When you Execute enemies you gain 25 Primary Resource.
|Belial's Eye Beams
Old Main: After you drink a healing potion, gain 75% Damage Reduction for 2 seconds and summon eye beams that Corrupt enemies for 1,750% damge over 3.5 seconds. Then, your Healing Potion becomes disabled for 5 seconds. You may drink Healing Potions at full health. Old Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power grants unbreakable Stealth for 2 seconds. You deal 11%[x] increased Overpower Damage while Stealthed.
New Main: After you drink a healing potion, gain 50% Damage Reduction for 2 seconds and summon eye beams that Corrupt enemies for 438% damge over 3.5 seconds. Then, your Healing Potion becomes disabled for 5 seconds. You may drink Healing Potions at full health. New Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power grants Stealth for 2 seconds. You deal 11%[x] increased Overpower Damage for 2 seconds.
|Urivar's Lobbed Bombs
|Old Main: After you Cast an Ultimate Skill, lob 4 bombs that deal 800% Fire damage and reduce your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Old Modifier: Killing an enemy with your Main Boss Power reduces your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 0.2 seconds.
|New Main: After you Cast an Ultimate Skill, lob 4 bombs that deal 400% Fire damage. Gain 15% Cooldown Reduction. New Modifier: Killing an enemy with your Main Boss Power reduces your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 0.2 seconds.
|Varshan's Life Steal
|Old Main: Every time you lose 25% of your Maximum Life, attach a leeching beam to the attacker which restores 10% of your Maximum Life and deals 1200% Corrupting damage over 3 seconds to them. Old Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power inflicts Nearby enemies with 200% Corrupting damage over 2 seconds.
|New Main: Every 1 second, attach a leeching beam to the closest enemy which deals 700% Corrupting damage to them and restores 15% of your Maximum Life. New Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power inflicts Nearby enemies with 200% Corrupting damage over 2 seconds.
|Duriel's Burrow
Old Main: When you Evade, you now burrow underground, immobilizing surrounding enemies for 5 seconds and dealing 200% on your entry and exit. You deal 200% damage every 0.25 seconds while burrowed. Evade's Cooldown is increased by 4 seconds, and Cooldown Reduction on Evade is 50% as effective. Old Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power grants you 21%[+] increased Dodge chance for 2 seconds. Whenever you Dodge an attack, you Immobilize Nearby enemies for 3 seconds.
New Main: When you Evade, you now burrow underground, immobilizing surrounding enemies for 5 seconds and dealing 100% damage on your entry and exit. You deal 100% damage every 0.25 seconds while burrowed. Evade's Cooldown is increased by 4 seconds, and Cooldown Reduction on Evade is 50% as effective. New Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power grants you 21%[+] increased Dodge chance for 5 seconds. Whenever you Dodge an attack you Immobilize Nearby enemies for 3 seconds.
|Lord ZIr's Blood Pool
|Old Main: After you damage an enemy, spawn a pool of blood that deals 400% Bleeding damage per second over 4 seconds. You can have up to 3 active pools. Old Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power Heals you for 5.5% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|New Main: After you damage an enemy, spawn a pool of blood that deals 400% Bleeding damage per second over 4 seconds. You can have up to 3 active pools. New Modifier: Activating your Main Boss Power Heals you for 17% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Ashava's Poison Breath
Old Main: Hitting an enemy affected by Damage over Time spawns a wave of acid that deals 400% Poisoning damage over 4 seconds. Applies 10% more Poisoning for each 1% of the target's current Life affected by Damage over Time. Old Modifier: Once per activation, damaging an enemy with your Main Boss Power also applies 45% Poisoning damage to it over 3 seconds.
New Main: Hitting an enemy affected by Damage over Time spawns a wave of acid that deals 1200% Poisoning damage over 4 seconds. Applies 10% more Poisoning for each 1% of the target's current Life affected by Damage over Time. New Modifier: Once per activation, damaging an enemy with your Main Boss Power also applies 45% Poisoning damage to it over 3 seconds.
|Skreg's Toxins
|Old Main: When an enemy applies a Damage over Time effect to you, apply 1000% Poisoning damage to them over 4 seconds. Old Modifier: When you take damage from a Damage Over Time effect, you have a 5% chance to be Healed instead, increased by 50% of your Poison Resistance from bonuses, up to a maximum of 12%.
|New Main: When an enemy deals damage to you, apply 600% Poisoning damage to them over 4 seconds. New Modifier: When you take damage from a Damage Over Time effect, you have a 5% chance to be Healed instead, increased by 50% of your Poison Resistance from bonuses, up to a maximum of 12%.
|Flesh Reaper's Disruption
|Old Main: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy removes the Vulnerable and then Stuns them and surrounding enemies for 0.5 seconds. This Stun applies 100% more Stagger to Bosses. Old Modifier: Gain 5%[x] Vulnerable Damage, increased by 0.25%[x] for each 1% of Crowd Control Duration Bonus you have, up to a maximum of 10.50%[x].
|New Main: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy removes the Vulnerable and then Stuns them and surrounding enemies for 0.5 seconds. This Stun applies 100% more Stagger to Bosses. New Modifier: Gain 5%[x] Vulnerable Damage, increased by 0.5%[x] for each 1% of Crowd Control Duration Bonus you have, up to a maximum of 10.5%[x].
|Blackmailer's Sabotage
|Old Main: Casting a Core Skill while you have a Barrier Knocks Down Close enemies for 1.1 seconds. This cannot occur on the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds. Old Modifier: Whenever you gain Fortify, additionally gain 20% of the amount as Barrier.
|New Main: Casting a Core Skill while you have a Barrier Knocks Down Close enemies for 1.1 seconds. This cannot occur on the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds. New Modifier: Whenever you gain Fortify, additionally gain 11% of the amount as Barrier for 6 seconds.
|Beastmaster's Training
|Old Main: Whenever you cast a Summon Skill or call a Mercenary for Reinforcement, one of your Summons or Mercenaries Taunts enemies and gains 40% Damage Reduction. Old Modifier: Your Summons deal 5%[x] more damage, increased by 0.25%[x] for each 1% Bonus Critical Strike Damage you have from items and Paragon, up to a maximum of 17%[x].
New Main: Whenever you cast a Summon Skill or call a Mercenary for Reinforcement, one of your Summons or Mercenaries Stuns surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and gains 75% Damage Reduction. New Modifier: Your Summons deal 5%[x] more damage, increased by 0.25%[x] for each 1% Bonus Critical Strike Damage you have from items and Paragon, up to a maximum of 17%[x].
|Grigoire's Lightning Square
|Old Main: After you Cast a Core Skill, lightning tiles outward for 1.2 seconds dealing 300% Lightning damage per strike. Old Modifier: Once per activation, damaging an enemy with your Main Boss Power Stuns enemies it hits for 0.25 seconds.
|New Main: After you cast a Core Skill, lightning tiles outward for 1.2 seconds dealing 250% Lightning damage per strike. New Modifier: Once per activation, damaging an enemy with your Main Boss Power Stuns enemies it hits for 0.25 seconds.