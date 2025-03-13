  • home icon
Diablo 4 Season 8 will secretly make gear crafting much smoother with one small change

By Jason Parker
Modified Mar 13, 2025 18:05 IST
Diablo 4 Season 8
One little tweak in Diablo 4 Season 8 promises to make improving your gear much faster (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Season 8’s PTR (Public Test Realm) is filled with impressive changes and updates to the game, with one in particular being discovered in the UI. One of the more tedious aspects of upgrading your gear is the Tempering system — trying to get the perfect roll. However, there are times when you’re going to need to try, try, try, and try again to get whatever stat you’re looking for on your various loot.

This one simple change has already made many players on the PTR for Diablo 4 Season 8 incredibly happy, me included. Simply being able to work through Tempering faster is going to be an incredibly satisfying experience — now if only they will give the same attention to the Renown system.

Tempering will be far less tedious in Diablo 4 Season 8, thanks to one tweak

The Diablo 4 Season 8 PTR is up for a few more days — between March 1 and March 18, 2025 — and players have found a very interesting crafting change in the UI of the Blacksmith. Normally, when you go to Temper a piece of gear, you have to pick the specific recipe you’re trying to use, and if you re-roll, you have to do it again, clicking on the same recipe you just used.

Tempering&#039;s going to finally get the change we&#039;ve been complaining about (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Tempering's going to finally get the change we've been complaining about (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While it’s a tiny optimization, it’s an important one. Players have discovered that in Diablo 4 Season 8, the Blacksmith will remember the last recipe you used while Tempering. This will make the process, overall, much faster. Having to re-select the same recipe over and over while rerolling is obnoxious.

This particular problem is one that players have complained about since Tempering was introduced to the game in the first place in Season 4. However, though it has taken four seasons, it is officially going to be improved in D4 Season 8. It wasn’t a major change, which could be the reason that it took so long to get to.

Nonetheless, it’s finally here, and it’s something that fans are glad to see being added to the game. Now, whenever you re-roll, at least, when Season 8 kicks off and the patch hits, you can re-roll the same recipe over and over without having to go back through the recipes, and find the one you were working on.

It’s a minor, but important change, and I can’t wait to re-roll the same thing over and over, hoping to finally get a different upgrade on my Necromancer in Season 8, as I struggle to get more Minion damage on my gear.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
