5 best Druid builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 8

Druid has received the short end of the stick in Diablo 4 Season 8. While there are no significant nerfs to Druid, the class also didn’t receive any buffs to major skills. Most of the changes revolve around supporting skills/passives; however, with new boss powers, things can get interesting.
Since respecing in Diablo 4 isn’t an issue, this article will explore the best Druid builds you can try in Season 8, depending on the gear you get.
Best Druid builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 8
Druid can be the most fun class to play in Diablo 4 as it features powerful defensive and offensive skills. The class can get a little complex, but that’s why we are here to help you get started with some of the best builds.
1) Tornado Druid
If you are looking for a fun Druid build, look no further, as Tornado is one of the best skills to play around with. Since the game’s release, the skill hasn’t received many changes apart from a damage buff. This makes it one of the best in Diablo 4 Season 8.
Pair the skill with Maul and Stormchaser's Aspect for extra boss damage. Tornado Druid features one of the simplest gameplay loops and is highly recommended if you are new to playing Druid.
2) Hurricane Druid
The skill does exactly what it says, forming a Hurricane around your character that deals constant damage. Acquiring Savage Hurricane will allow you to tank even better in high-level dungeons.
Hurricane also synergizes well with Cataclysm, so both skills are often used together. Do note that building to maximize damage for both can require a lot of work.
3) Shred Druid
Shred hits for massive damage with three consecutive strikes, and with aspects like Stormclaw and Blurred Beast, the same can be increased further. Each strike does increasing damage, which will help you deal a ton of damage to bosses.
For better mobbing, the Agile Wolf aspect is recommended to add another strike to Shred. It is recommended to build around both bossing and mobbing, as the endgame content like The Pit will have you chased down by many mobs.
Also Read: 5 Best Necromancer builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 8
4) Cataclysm Druid
One of the most popular skills, Cataclysm, has been consistently buffed over several updates. While Season 8 is leaving the skill untouched, it doesn’t make it unplayable, and if you have played Cataclysm Druid, the drill remains the same.
Pick up items Tempest Roar and pair Cataclysm with supporting aspects and skills like Maul, Endless Tempest, and Stormshifter's aspect. The rest of the skills should focus on increasing survivability.
5) Landslide Druid
With Poison Creeper getting a respectable damage increase, you can also try the Landslide build in Season 8. The Subterranean aspect will allow your Poison Creeper to cast Landslide, making things easier.
At the same time, pair Landslide with the Aftershock aspect to deal additional damage. Blood Howl remains the default healing skill that also generates Spirit. Speaking of Spirit, Prtify comes with a hefty cooldown of 50 seconds but generates 100 Spirit.
